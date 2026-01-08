Dhurandhar box office collection Day 35: Film beats SS Rajamouli’s RRR globally, mints this amount

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar continues its impressive run at the box office even 35 days after its release. The action-thriller, which hit theatres on December 5, has been performing strongly in India and has already broken multiple box office records in terms of net collections.

The film features an ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.

Day 35 Collection On its fifth Thursday, Day 35, Dhurandhar earned an estimated ₹3.58 Cr across all languages in India. These figures are based on live updates and include collections from shows till the evening, taking overall earnings to 789.58 Cr.

The overall Hindi occupancy for the day stood at 10.12%. Morning shows recorded 6.24% occupancy, afternoon shows 11.60%, and evening shows 12.51%. Night shows, however, saw zero occupancy. The film continues to run on limited screens in key cities such as Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Lucknow, Jaipur and Bengaluru, though a clear decline is visible in its fifth week.

The film’s worldwide box office earnings have crossed ₹1,259 crore, placing it as the fourth-highest-grossing film of all time. With this milestone, it has overtaken SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster RRR, which had recorded a global collection of ₹1,230 crore.

Comparison With Day 34 Performance A day earlier, on Day 34 (fifth Wednesday, January 7), the film collected ₹4.25 crore. The Hindi occupancy on that day was slightly higher at 10.69%. The drop of around 10–11% between Day 34 and Day 35 reflects a typical weekday trend, indicating a stable but slow start to the fifth week.

‘A milestone moment in Indian cinema’ Meanwhile, Yash Raj Films praised Dhurandhar for emerging as the highest-grossing film in a single language. In a congratulatory post, the banner wrote, “DHURANDHAR is not a film… It’s a milestone moment in Indian cinema that will be remembered forever. Congratulations to Aditya Dhar and Jio Studios for becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of all time (In a Single language). As the captain of the ship, Aditya Dhar’s clarity of purpose, fearless storytelling, and unwavering commitment to excellence have set a new benchmark for Indian cinema. We also congratulate every cast member and technician of this brilliant film for giving their all. You are the Dhurandhars who made the thought of the film explode so loudly and so gloriously on the big screen. Thank you for giving us a cinema that inspires us to strive forward in the pursuit of creative excellence.”

