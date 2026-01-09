Subscribe

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 36: Ranveer Singh's film inches towards ₹800 crore mark in India

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar continued its steady run at the domestic box office on Day 36, collecting 1.83 crore and taking its India net total to 792.08 crore. The film is now closing in on the 800 crore mark in India, while its worldwide gross has crossed 1,259 crore.

Anjali Thakur
Updated9 Jan 2026, 07:07 PM IST
Ranveer Singh in 'Dhurandhar'
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 36: Ranveer Singh’s action thriller Dhurandhar continues its strong theatrical run, moving steadily towards the 800 crore mark at the domestic box office. On its fifth Friday (Day 36), the film collected 1.83 crore, taking its total India net collection to 792.08 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Despite entering its sixth week in theatres, the film has shown notable staying power, though a gradual slowdown is visible. On Friday, Dhurandhar recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 12.34%. Morning shows reported 7.97% occupancy, while afternoon shows improved to 16.70%. Data for evening and night shows was awaited at the time of reporting.

A day earlier, on Day 35, the film earned an estimated 3.58 crore across all languages in India, taking its cumulative collection to 789.58 crore. Occupancy on Thursday stood at 10.12%, with morning shows at 6.24%, afternoon shows at 11.60%, and evening shows at 12.51%. Night shows saw negligible occupancy, reflecting reduced screenings as the film continues to run on limited screens in key markets such as Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Lucknow, Jaipur and Bengaluru.

Released on 5 December, Dhurandhar has already crossed several box office milestones and remains among the highest-grossing Hindi films of all time in terms of domestic net collections. The film’s robust performance has been driven by sustained audience interest, strong word of mouth and continued traction in urban centres.

On the global front, Dhurandhar has crossed 1,259 crore in worldwide box office collections, making it the fourth highest-grossing Indian film globally. With this feat, the film has overtaken RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, which had earned approximately 1,230 crore worldwide.

Production house Yash Raj Films acknowledged the achievement in a congratulatory post, calling Dhurandhar “a milestone moment in Indian cinema” and praising director Aditya Dhar and Jio Studios for delivering the highest-grossing Indian film in a single language.

Dhurandhar vs The Raja Saab

The coming days could prove decisive for Dhurandhar. With The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, hitting theatres on Friday, attention now shifts to whether Ranveer Singh’s film can maintain its box office dominance amid fresh competition.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh noted that Dhurandhar ended its fifth week on a record-breaking high, calling it the biggest Week 5 performance ever. In a post, he said the film continues to set new benchmarks with sustained collections week after week, underlining what he described as its “unstoppable box office march”.

Also Read | Dhurandhar 2 vs Toxic: Ranveer, Yash head for box office clash — who will lead?

He added that the key question now is whether The Raja Saab will dent Dhurandhar’s momentum—or whether the Ranveer Singh-starrer will hold firm and pose stiff competition to the new release. “The answers,” he wrote, “will emerge this weekend.”

The film features an ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. Riding on the success of the first instalment, the makers have already announced Dhurandhar: Part 2, which is scheduled for a theatrical release on 19 March.

 
 
