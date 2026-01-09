Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 36: Ranveer Singh's film inches towards ₹800 crore mark in India

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 36: Ranveer Singh’s action thriller Dhurandhar continues its strong theatrical run, moving steadily towards the ₹800 crore mark at the domestic box office. On its fifth Friday (Day 36), the film collected ₹1.83 crore, taking its total India net collection to ₹792.08 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Despite entering its sixth week in theatres, the film has shown notable staying power, though a gradual slowdown is visible. On Friday, Dhurandhar recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 12.34%. Morning shows reported 7.97% occupancy, while afternoon shows improved to 16.70%. Data for evening and night shows was awaited at the time of reporting.

A day earlier, on Day 35, the film earned an estimated ₹3.58 crore across all languages in India, taking its cumulative collection to ₹789.58 crore. Occupancy on Thursday stood at 10.12%, with morning shows at 6.24%, afternoon shows at 11.60%, and evening shows at 12.51%. Night shows saw negligible occupancy, reflecting reduced screenings as the film continues to run on limited screens in key markets such as Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Lucknow, Jaipur and Bengaluru.

Released on 5 December, Dhurandhar has already crossed several box office milestones and remains among the highest-grossing Hindi films of all time in terms of domestic net collections. The film’s robust performance has been driven by sustained audience interest, strong word of mouth and continued traction in urban centres.

On the global front, Dhurandhar has crossed ₹1,259 crore in worldwide box office collections, making it the fourth highest-grossing Indian film globally. With this feat, the film has overtaken RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, which had earned approximately ₹1,230 crore worldwide.

Production house Yash Raj Films acknowledged the achievement in a congratulatory post, calling Dhurandhar “a milestone moment in Indian cinema” and praising director Aditya Dhar and Jio Studios for delivering the highest-grossing Indian film in a single language.

Dhurandhar vs The Raja Saab The coming days could prove decisive for Dhurandhar. With The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, hitting theatres on Friday, attention now shifts to whether Ranveer Singh’s film can maintain its box office dominance amid fresh competition.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh noted that Dhurandhar ended its fifth week on a record-breaking high, calling it the biggest Week 5 performance ever. In a post, he said the film continues to set new benchmarks with sustained collections week after week, underlining what he described as its “unstoppable box office march”.

He added that the key question now is whether The Raja Saab will dent Dhurandhar’s momentum—or whether the Ranveer Singh-starrer will hold firm and pose stiff competition to the new release. “The answers,” he wrote, “will emerge this weekend.”

