Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 37: Ranveer Singh spy thriller slows after record run

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 37: Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, has finally begun to slow at the box office after a historic and sustained run. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the espionage thriller earned an estimated ₹3.93 crore nett in India on Day 37, its sixth Saturday, taking the total domestic collection to ₹797.68 crore nett.

The film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 26.44% on the day. Morning shows remained subdued at 15.30%, while afternoon shows saw better traction at 37.58%. Data for evening and night shows was awaited at the time of reporting, but trade estimates suggest collections are now settling into single-digit territory after more than a month of strong performance.

Dhurandhar delivered a rare box office feat by posting double-digit daily collections for 28 consecutive days. The film opened to a massive ₹207.25 crore in its first week and went on to add ₹253.25 crore in week two. Collections softened to ₹172 crore in the third week, followed by ₹106.5 crore in week four and ₹51.25 crore in week five, before the pace slowed in its sixth week.

About Dhurandhar Directed by Aditya Dhar, the nearly four-hour spy drama is set largely in Pakistan and weaves its narrative around covert intelligence operations. The storyline references key events such as the Kandahar hijack, the 2001 Parliament attack and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, lending the film an emotive and political undertone. A significant portion of the film unfolds in Lyari, Karachi, an area historically associated with gang rivalries and violent turf wars.

The film features a strong ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan in pivotal roles. It is produced by B62 Studios in association with Jio Studios, and released in theatres on 5 December.

According to the makers, Dhurandhar has scripted history by becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of all time in a single language, with domestic gross collections of ₹840 crore, surpassing the Hindi version of Pushpa 2. Worldwide, the film has crossed ₹1,240 crore.

The franchise is set to continue with Dhurandhar 2, which is slated for a pan-India release on 19 March next year across five languages, targeting the Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi festive window.