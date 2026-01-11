Dhurandhar box office collection day 37: Ranveer Singh-starrer set to hit ₹800 cr, earns more than The Raja Saab

Dhurandhar box office collection day 37: Actor Ranveer Singh's 2025 blockbuster, Dhurandhar, has managed to pull itself up after a dip in its earnings due to a new release. The film is majorly clashing with the Hindi version of Prabhas' film, The Raja Saab. Considering Dhurandhar as a single-language film, it is performing well against the new release.

Dhurandhar box office collection day 37 According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar earned ₹5.75 crore net in India on day 37. The film saw a growth of 64.29% in its earnings from the previous day, its 6th Friday.

Considering the latest figure, the total domestic earnings of Dhurandhar is now ₹799.51 crore. The film is all set to wrap up this weekend by crossing the ₹800 crore milestone.

The worldwide box office collection of the Ranveer Singh-starrer are awaited.

Dhurandhar vs The Raja Saab While Dhurandhar was previously affected by the release of Prabhas' horror-comedy The Raja Saab, the spy-thriller has now outperformed the new film. Dhurandhar earned ₹5.75 crore net on Saturday, while The Raja Saab minted ₹27.83 crore. The Hindi version of Prabhas' film earned ₹5.2 crore net on its day 2.

With this, Dhurandhar earned about 10.6% more than The Raja Saab on the same day.

Dhurandhar occupancy rates Dhurandhar recorded an overall occupancy of 30.55% on day 37 across theatres in India. Morning shows began at 15.30%. Picking up pace in the afternoon, the film saw 37.58% occupancy. Evening shows were at 35.85%, while night shows maintained momentum with 33.47%.

Dhurandhar shows across India The Delhi NCR region continued to lead in show count with 600 screenings with 24.25% overall occupancy. Mumbai followed with 349 shows and a stronger turnout at 36.25%. Pune was with 41.00% occupancy across 197 shows. Bengaluru and Hyderabad emerged as standout markets with occupancies of 71.00% and 61.50%, respectively, due to fewer shows. Chennai had just 19 screenings with an 87.25% occupancy.

Dhurandhar Apart from Ranveer Singh in the lead, Dhurandhar also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in key roles. The high-octane entertainer is set against a backdrop of real-life events including the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The film is written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar. It is mostly set in Lyari town of Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles. The film is also backed by Lokesh Dhar under B62 Studios in association with Jyoti Deshpande’s Jio Studios. It was released on December 5.

Also Read | Film producers urge PM Modi to intervene over Dhurandhar Gulf ban