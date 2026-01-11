Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 38: Ranveer Singh starrer nears ₹805 crore net in India as competition intensifies

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 38: Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar and led by Ranveer Singh, continues its extended theatrical run, though its box office dominance is beginning to soften after more than a month in cinemas.

The spy thriller, which emerged as one of 2025’s biggest commercial successes and dominated the box office through December, faced fresh pressure following the release of The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas. The new release has altered box office dynamics, particularly across premium screens.

Day 38 Performance According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar collected an estimated ₹5.41 crore net in India on its sixth Sunday. The film had opened its sixth week with ₹3.5 crore on Friday, followed by ₹5.75 crore on Saturday. With this, its total India net collection stands at approximately ₹804.91 crore.

Occupancy levels on Sunday averaged 36.02% across Hindi screens, with afternoon and evening shows showing stronger traction than morning slots.

Morning shows: 19.46%

Afternoon shows: 45.25%

Evening shows: 43.35% Week-Wise India Net Collections Week 1: ₹ 207.25 crore

207.25 crore Week 2: ₹ 253.25 crore

253.25 crore Week 3: ₹ 172 crore

172 crore Week 4: ₹ 106.5 crore

106.5 crore Week 5: ₹ 51.25 crore

51.25 crore Week 6 (Fri–Sun): ₹ 14.66 crore

14.66 crore Total India net: ₹ 804.91 crore Worldwide Performance The film’s global box office haul currently stands at ₹1,245.75 crore. Of this, India gross collections account for ₹959.25 crore, while overseas markets have contributed ₹286.5 crore, underlining the film’s strong international appeal.

About Dhurandhar Directed by Aditya Dhar, the nearly four-hour spy drama is set largely in Pakistan and weaves its narrative around covert intelligence operations. The storyline references key events such as the Kandahar hijack, the 2001 Parliament attack and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, lending the film an emotive and political undertone. A significant portion of the film unfolds in Lyari, Karachi, an area historically associated with gang rivalries and violent turf wars.

The film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and Sara Arjun in key roles. It is produced by B62 Studios in association with Jio Studios, and released in theatres on 5 December.

Dhurandhar 2 The franchise is set to expand with Dhurandhar 2, scheduled for a pan-India release on 19 March next year across five languages. The sequel is targeting the Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi festive window and is expected to face a major box office clash with Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash.