Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 39: Ranveer Singh film slows in sixth week, total crosses ₹806 crore

The Aditya Dhar-directed spy action film Dhurandhar continues to deliver solid box office performance even in its sixth film.

Dhurandhar domestic box office collection Day 39 According to the trade tracking site Sacnilk, the early estimates of Dhurandhar Day 39 box office collection stands at ₹1.28 crore in India. The film has now crossed a total India net collection of ₹806.93 crore.

The picture's Week 5 total stands at ₹51.25 crore, a drop of over 50 per cent from the previous week, reflecting normal market behaviour for a long-running title. The cumulative 39-day India net collection is ₹806.93 crore.

On Day 36 (the sixth Friday), the film collected approximately ₹3.5 crore, showing a near 18 per cent fall compared with the previous Thursday. Day 37 (sixth Saturday) saw collections rise to about ₹5.75 crore, a jump consistent with typical weekend increases. Day 38 (sixth Sunday) continued this weekend trend with roughly ₹6.15 crore earned, before the significant decline on Day 39 (sixth Monday).

Dhurandhar Worldwide box office The film also boasts worldwide figures, though these are currently available only up to day 38. The worldwide gross stands at around ₹1,256 crore, while India gross collection is estimated at ₹966.65 crore.

Theatre Occupancy The occupied screens for Dhurandhar on Day 39 indicated modest audience turnout. In Hindi 2D theatres, morning occupancy was around 7.73 per cent, afternoon 13.85 per ecnt, and evening 14.53 per cent. Night show registered negligible figures. While these represent a moderate presence in cinemas, they are far lower than what the film achieved earlier in its run.

Sustained success and record run Released on 5 December, 2025, Dhurandhar quickly established itself as a major commercial success, with mixed-to-positive reviews from critics.

Reviewers and audiences praised the performances of the ensemble cast, which includes Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun, as well as the film's production values, cinematography and action sequences. Some criticism was directed at the film's 214-minute runtime and pacing.

Despite facing market challenges – including a release ban in Gulf Cooperation Council countries and Middle Eastern territories due to political sensitivies – the film has continued to draw strong audience interest in key overseas territories such as Canada, Australia and the United States. Dhurandhar has emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films in these markets, toppling several previous records for Bollywood releases.

On Day 33, the film reportedly became the highest-grossing Hindi film by domestic net collections ever, surpassing the previous benchmark set by Pushpa 2: The Rule. It also broke into the ₹1,000 crore worldwide club without a release in markets such as China, a rare achievement for Bollywood productions.

