Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 39: Ranveer Singh-starrer pulls bigger crowd than The Raja Saab, check earnings

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 39: Bollywood blockbuster, Dhurandhar, is performing better than new releases. The film is majorly clashing with the pan-India star Prabhas' film, The Raja Saab. Aditya Dhar's film, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, has been running in theatres for more than a month since its release.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 39 According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar minted ₹2.25 crore net on Monday, day 39. The collection of the film dipped by ₹3.90 crore (63.41%) from Day 38 to Day 39.

Dhurandhar vs The Raja Saab in theatres However, it has performed better than The Raja Saab as it raked in ₹5.4 crore net, majorly from the Telugu collection. Considering it is the film's day 4, Dhurandhar is ahead in the Hindi market.

Dhurandhar outperformed The Raja Saab in Hindi belts on January 12 in terms of occupancy and show counts. On Day 39, Dhurandhar recorded an overall occupancy of 11.84%. It was notably higher than The Raja Saab’s 8.12% on Day 4.

Dhurandhar occupancy rates Throughout the day, Dhurandhar maintained stronger traction during the afternoon (13.95%) and evening (14.53%) slots. In comparison, The Raja Saab struggled to cross double digits for most of the day, with only a marginally better occupancy of 10.42% during the night shows.

Dhurandhar show count The gap between the two films (only Hindi versions) becomes more evident when comparing region-wise. Dhurandhar enjoyed significantly higher occupancies in South markets like Chennai (46.75%), Bengaluru (28.50%), and Hyderabad (28.50%) due to lower show count. The film recorded its highest screenings in the Delhi NCR region (741 shows), followed by Mumbai (371 shows), and Pune (197 shows).

Also Read | Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 39: Ranveer Singh film slows in sixth week

On the other hand, The Raja Saab had fewer screens in Hindi. The film recorded 618 shows in the Delhi NCR region, 321 in Mumbai, and 40 in Bengaluru.

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh as Hamza. The film revolves around an Indian spy who infiltrates the gang and terror networks of Lyari, Karachi. The spy thriller is written and directed by Aditya Dhar.

Watch trailer here:

The film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan in key roles.

Dhurandhar 2 will release on 19 March 2026 as a pan-India release. It will be available in five languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.