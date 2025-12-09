Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranveer Singh movie sees 47% drop after sensational Sunday

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranveer Singh starrer action thriller continues its impressive run at the box office after stellar weekend. Aditya Dhar directorial movie proved to be one of the strongest theatrical openers of this year and is on track to hit ₹150 crore mark soon.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 4 At the domestic box office, the A-rated high-octane spy thriller, did a business of ₹23 crore net on Day 4, marking 46.51% drop in earnings, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The action-packed sleek spy universe minted ₹126.88 crore net in India during its 4-day run in theatres. Over the first weekend, Dhurandhar did a business of ₹75 crore net in India.

Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Collection Moving to worldwide box office, Sacnilk data suggests that Ranveer Singh's movie minted ₹123.5 crore gross in 3 days, by amassing a staggering ₹34.5 crore from the overseas market. This brings 3-day worldwide total to ₹158 crore gross.

However, the filmmakers said that the movie collected ₹160.1 crore gross worldwide during its 3-day run, attributing ₹125.67 to domestic gross and the rest ₹34.48 gross to overseas revenue.

Remarking at the movie's exceptional performance, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X stated, “ROCKING WEEKEND – IT'S A CENTURY... #Dhurandhar delivers an excellent opening weekend, cruising past the ₹ 💯 cr mark in just three days... The film has defied all predictions, with word of mouth catching fire as the days progressed.”

He added, “#Dhurandhar has performed exceptionally well in national multiplex chains, while the heartland – which began on a slow note on Friday – picked up strongly on Saturday and witnessed superb growth on Sunday.”

Dhurandhar star cast Led by Ranveer Singh, the ensemble cast features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in significant roles. It emerged as the fourth highest opening weekend grosser of the year after Housefull 5.

Based on real-life events involving geopolitical tensions and covert operations conducted by India's RAW, it is co-produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under the banners Jio Studios and B62 Studios. It is one of the longest Bollywood films of recent times with its epic runtime of 214 minutes.