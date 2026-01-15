Dhurandhar box office collection Day 41: Aditya Dhar’s movie secures record-breaking numbers, again

Dhurandhar has broken numerous records so far and is now part of the prestigious 1000-crore club, outperforming other Hindi films. Check its box office collection on Day 41.

Dhurandhar has completed 41 days at the box office with jaw-dropping lifetime figures. The numbers firmly place it among the all-time blockbusters.

The film opened well, earning 28 crore on its release date and rising sharply over the first weekend. Day 2 collected 32 crore, and Day 3 peaked at 43 crore, bringing the first weekend total to nearly 103 crore.

Despite a sharp weekday drop on Day 4, steady weekday holds ensured a Week 1 total of 207.25 crore. But, that was just the beginning.

Week 2 showed exceptional momentum for Akshaye Khanna's movie. Weekend collections surged again, with Day 9 at 53 crore and Day 10 at 58 crore. Aditya Dhar’s film earned 253.25 crore in its second week, higher than Week 1.

From Week 3 onward, box office collections followed a predictable big-film trend. Week 3 brought 172 crore, Week 4 added 106.5 crore, and Week 5 contributed 51.25 crore.

Even in Week 6, the film continued to show strong earnings. On Day 39, it earned 2.35 crore and collected 2.6 crore the following day. On Day 41, the numbers increased again, reaching 3 crore.

The Bollywood film has recorded an India Net collection of 813.6 crore. Until Day 40, its India Gross stands at 972.5 crore. Overseas earnings stand at 293 crore, and the worldwide total is 1,265.5 crore as of Day 40.

Dhurandhar is the latest entry to the 1000-crore club in Indian films. It earlier pushed down RRR to enter the Top 5. So far, only 9 Indian movies have managed to mint 1,000 crore or more. Four of them are Hindi originals while four are from Telugu cinema. The other entry, KGF 2, is a Kannada original.

Highest Day 41 collections

Dhurandhar, after collecting 3 crore on Day 41, is now the top earner for the day among all Hindi films. Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller minted nearly double that of the previous leader, Pushpa: The Rise. Allu Arjun’s movie earned 1.55 crore on Day 41.

Chhaava recorded 1.3 crore on Day 41, with 585.7 crore India Hindi Net and 807.91 crore worldwide. Stree 2 followed closely with 1.25 crore on Day 41, an India Hindi Net of 597.99 crore. Maddock Films’ horror comedy minted 857.15 crore worldwide.

Pushpa 2 earned 1.22 crore on Day 41, backed by massive totals of 812.14 crore India Hindi Net and 1,742.1 crore worldwide.

Dhurandhar has been shattering day-wise records for Bollywood films consistently over the past few weeks. On Day 40, it surpassed Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan ( 2.55 crore) to become the top earner for the day ( 2.6 crore).

