Dhurandhar box office collection Day 41: Aditya Dhar’s movie secures record-breaking numbers, again

Dhurandhar has completed 41 days at the box office with jaw-dropping lifetime figures. The numbers firmly place it among the all-time blockbusters.
The film opened well, earning ₹28 crore on its release date and rising sharply over the first weekend. Day 2 collected ₹32 crore, and Day 3 peaked at ₹43 crore, bringing the first weekend total to nearly ₹103 crore.
Despite a sharp weekday drop on Day 4, steady weekday holds ensured a Week 1 total of ₹207.25 crore. But, that was just the beginning.
Week 2 showed exceptional momentum for Akshaye Khanna's movie. Weekend collections surged again, with Day 9 at ₹53 crore and Day 10 at ₹58 crore. Aditya Dhar’s film earned ₹253.25 crore in its second week, higher than Week 1.
From Week 3 onward, box office collections followed a predictable big-film trend. Week 3 brought ₹172 crore, Week 4 added ₹106.5 crore, and Week 5 contributed ₹51.25 crore.
Even in Week 6, the film continued to show strong earnings. On Day 39, it earned ₹2.35 crore and collected ₹2.6 crore the following day. On Day 41, the numbers increased again, reaching ₹3 crore.
The Bollywood film has recorded an India Net collection of ₹813.6 crore. Until Day 40, its India Gross stands at ₹972.5 crore. Overseas earnings stand at ₹293 crore, and the worldwide total is ₹1,265.5 crore as of Day 40.
Dhurandhar is the latest entry to the 1000-crore club in Indian films. It earlier pushed down RRR to enter the Top 5. So far, only 9 Indian movies have managed to mint ₹1,000 crore or more. Four of them are Hindi originals while four are from Telugu cinema. The other entry, KGF 2, is a Kannada original.
Dhurandhar, after collecting ₹3 crore on Day 41, is now the top earner for the day among all Hindi films. Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller minted nearly double that of the previous leader, Pushpa: The Rise. Allu Arjun’s movie earned ₹1.55 crore on Day 41.
Chhaava recorded ₹1.3 crore on Day 41, with ₹585.7 crore India Hindi Net and ₹807.91 crore worldwide. Stree 2 followed closely with ₹1.25 crore on Day 41, an India Hindi Net of ₹597.99 crore. Maddock Films’ horror comedy minted ₹857.15 crore worldwide.
Pushpa 2 earned ₹1.22 crore on Day 41, backed by massive totals of ₹812.14 crore India Hindi Net and ₹1,742.1 crore worldwide.
Dhurandhar has been shattering day-wise records for Bollywood films consistently over the past few weeks. On Day 40, it surpassed Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan ( ₹2.55 crore) to become the top earner for the day ( ₹2.6 crore).
