Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 43: Ranveer Singh film crosses KGF Chapter 2 to cement its historic run

Dhurandhar remained in cinemas on its 43rd day with early box office estimates pointing to a subdued performance, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

Dhurandhar day 43 box office As of 5:15 pm on Friday, the film earned around ₹0.91 crore on its sixth Friday, signalling a significant drop from earlier weeks. The film’s total domestic India net collection now stands at approximately ₹817.51 crore, with worldwide gross reaching around ₹1,273 crore, illustrating its exceptional long-term run despite the recent slowdown in daily earnings.

The film’s performance in its sixth week shows a sharp week-on-week decline. On Day 41 (the sixth Wednesday) and Day 42 (sixth Thursday), it collected about ₹3 crore each day, but Friday’s early returns suggest much lower audience turnout as the release moves well beyond its peak period.

Historic box office run Dhurandhar has been one of the standout box office successes of recent years. It has already completed a remarkable global run, with a total worldwide gross surpassing ₹1,200 crore, driven by strong domestic and overseas demand. The film entered the prestigious ₹1,000 crore club early in its run, becoming one of the highest-earning Indian films of 2025 and one of the few to achieve such figures.

Dhurandhar has posted massive figures across markets, underlining its historic theatrical run. The film’s worldwide box office collection stands at ₹1,273 crore, driven largely by its dominant performance in India.

Its India net total is ₹817.51 crore, while the India gross collection has reached ₹979.75 crore, reflecting strong footfalls across single screens and multiplexes. The film has also performed impressively overseas, where it has collected ₹293.25 crore, making international markets a key contributor to its overall success and confirming its status as one of the biggest Indian releases of the year.

On its forty-first day, Dhurandhar crossed the lifetime India collection of KGF: Chapter 2 to become the third highest-grossing film in the country. It now trails only Pushpa 2 and Baahubali 2 on the all-time India chart.

According to the makers, the film’s forty-one-day domestic total stood at ₹866.40 crore, and with collections from the following day added, it is now less than ₹30 crore away from reaching the ₹900 crore milestone in India.

Highest-grossing Indian film of the year According to official and industry tracking sources, Dhurandhar became the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 worldwide, overtaking earlier record holders in both domestic and international markets. It held this position by surpassing the lifetime collections of other major films released during the same year.

The film also rewrote domestic records by surpassing the lifetime India collections of Stree, Chhaava and Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan to become the highest-grossing Hindi film ever in the country. It further went on to overtake the Hindi versions of major Telugu blockbusters Pushpa and Baahubali 2, firmly claiming the top position among Hindi releases in India.

During its remarkable theatrical run, Dhurandhar overtook the lifetime worldwide collection of Kaantara Chapter 1 to emerge as the highest-grossing Indian film of the year. The film reached this milestone within eighteen days of release, amassing ₹872.25 crore globally and establishing itself as the biggest Indian success of the year.

The film also set box office records as a Hindi-language release. It became the highest-grossing Hindi film in India ever, surpassing collections achieved by dubbed versions of other major blockbusters.