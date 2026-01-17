Dhurandhar box office collection day 43: Ranveer Singh's film chases Stree 2, Kantara Chapter 1 lifetime earnings

Dhurandhar box office collection day 43: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar remains unstoppable at the box office. Dhurandhar is inching close to the lifetime collections of the highest-grossing films, Stree 2 and Kantara Chapter 1, despite a dip in collections on Friday, day 43.

According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar minted ₹1.65 crore net on day 43, its 7th Friday. With a total India Net Collection of ₹818.25 crore, Dhurandhar is close to surpassing the worldwide collections of Stree 2 ( ₹857.15 crore) and Kantara Chapter 1 ( ₹851.89 crore).