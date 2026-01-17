Subscribe

Dhurandhar box office collection day 43: Ranveer Singh's film chases Stree 2, Kantara Chapter 1 lifetime earnings

Dhurandhar box office collection day 43: Aditya Dhar's spy-thriller, starring Ranveer Singh, is expected to surpass Stree 2 and Kantara Chapter 1's worldwide collections soon.

Sneha Biswas
Published17 Jan 2026, 07:13 AM IST
Ranveer Singh and Danish Pandor in a scene from 'Dhurandhar'.
Ranveer Singh and Danish Pandor in a scene from 'Dhurandhar'.
Dhurandhar box office collection day 43: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar remains unstoppable at the box office. Dhurandhar is inching close to the lifetime collections of the highest-grossing films, Stree 2 and Kantara Chapter 1, despite a dip in collections on Friday, day 43.

Dhurandhar box office collection day 43

According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar minted 1.65 crore net on day 43, its 7th Friday. With a total India Net Collection of 818.25 crore, Dhurandhar is close to surpassing the worldwide collections of Stree 2 ( 857.15 crore) and Kantara Chapter 1 ( 851.89 crore).

