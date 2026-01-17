Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 44: Ranveer Singh film stays strong, rivaling Pushpa 2’s long theatrical run

Dhurandhar, the 2025 Hindi-language spy action thriller starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and R. Madhavan, continued its long theatrical run into its seventh week with a steady performance on Day 44, according to early trade estimates.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 44 The film collected approximately ₹1.98 crore on Saturday, taking its total box office tally to around ₹820.33 crore in India alone since its release. Trade tracker Sacnilk provided the early figures as of mid-afternoon on Saturday.

The sixth week contribution to the domestic box office stood at around ₹26.35 crore, down nearly half from the previous week’s business, while daily collections have slowed compared with earlier weeks. On Day 43 (Friday), the film earned about ₹1.75 crore, reflecting a drop in audience turnout typical of a film in its extended theatrical run.

Industry monitors reported occupancy levels across India on Day 44 showing modest audience interest: morning shows at about 11.71 per cent, afternoon at around 24.84 per cent and evening at 23.77 per cent. Night screenings registered no measurable attendance. These figures indicate that while the film’s draw has softened, it still continues to bring audiences to cinemas more than six weeks after its wide release.

Continued Box Office Milestones Dhurandhar has notched an extraordinary box office record over the course of its run. Early in its release, the film became one of the few Indian films to surpass ₹1,000 crore worldwide, entering the so-called “ ₹1,000 crore club,” a rare commercial achievement in Indian cinema. Reports from trade outlets confirm that the film achieved this milestone within the first three weeks of release, underlining its global appeal beyond the domestic market.

By early January 2026, Dhurandhar was recognised as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time in terms of domestic net collections, overtaking notable predecessors including the Hindi version of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Its India net collections reportedly surpassed ₹831 crore, a significant benchmark that positioned the film at the top of the Hindi box office rankings.

The film’s sustained global performance has also made it one of the top grossers of 2025 worldwide, with cumulative receipts reaching beyond ₹1,200 crore by early January, as reported by multiple industry trackers. This places Dhurandhar among the highest-grossing Indian films of recent years across all languages.

About Dhurandhar Directed, co-produced and written by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a politically charged spy action thriller that explores covert anti-terror operations. The narrative follows an undercover Indian intelligence operative as he infiltrates organised crime and terror networks in Karachi, Pakistan, intersecting real-life geopolitical events such as the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai attacks and references to Operation Lyari.

The film was produced under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios, with Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar serving as producers. The ensemble cast includes established stars alongside Ranveer Singh, with music scored by Shashwat Sachdev and technical direction by cinematographer Vikash Nowlakha and editor Shivkumar V. Panicker.

