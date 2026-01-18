Dhurandhar box office collection day 44: Ranveer Singh's spy-thriller washes away Vir Das' Happy Patel, earns double

Dhurandhar box office collection day 44: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's blockbuster continues its impressive run in theatres. Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller is now in its 7th week at the box office. While the film saw a dip in earnings on its 7th Friday, it has now managed to pull through. Dhurandhar has surpassed the earnings of the new release, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos.

Dhurandhar box office collection day 44 According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar minted ₹3 crore net on day 44, its 7th Saturday. The film saw about 71.4% growth in its earnings compared to the previous day.

With this, Dhurandhar outearned Vir Das' directorial debut, Happy Patel, which only collected ₹1.5 crore on its day 2, Saturday.

With this, the total collection made by Dhurandhar so far comes to ₹821.35 crore net in India. The film is inching close to the ₹850 crore mark domestically.

On day 43, the Ranveer Singh-starrer amassed ₹1,275.25 crore worldwide, driven by a strong ₹981.85 crore India gross and a strong ₹293.40 crore overseas collection. The latest worldwide collection, day 44, is not yet out on the website.

Talking about the film's performance, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a slightly different figure on social media. He took to X, formerly Twitter, “#Dhurandhar is heading towards the ₹ 875 cr milestone this weekend... With new releases not posing strong competition, #Dhurandhar continues its supremacy at the boxoffice. #Dhurandhar [Week 7] Fri 2.10 cr. Total: ₹ 871.90 cr. #India biz | Official Nett BOC | #Boxoffice.”

Dhurandhar rules theatres Dhurandhar recorded an overall occupancy of 20.60% on day 44. The film saw a gradual pickup as the day progressed after opening with 11.71% occupancy in the morning shows. While the afternoon shows were at 24.84% occupancy, the evening shows registered 23.77% occupancy. Night shows closed at 22.09% occupancy.

Delhi NCR leads with highest screenings for Dhurandhar The film continues its strong presence across theatres nationwide. In terms of cities, the Delhi NCR region led with the highest show count at 441, followed by Mumbai with 261 shows and Ahmedabad with 197 shows. Pune (127 shows) and Surat (126 shows) also contributed significantly to the overall show count in India. On the other hand, southern markets like Bengaluru (108 shows), Hyderabad (28 shows) and Chennai (14 shows), reported higher occupancy due to limited shows.

Is Dhurandhar a real story? Dhurandhar follows a covert intelligence operation, inspired by real-life geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. The two-part film follows an anti-terror covert operation, where an undercover agent (played by Ranveer Singh) infiltrates Karachi's criminal and political underworld.

Dhurandhar also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal.