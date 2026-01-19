Dhurandhar box office collection Day 45: Aditya Dhar’s movie remains unstoppable ahead of Jawan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Dhurandhar has completed 45 days at the Indian box office with an exceptional run. It has firmly established itself as one of the biggest Hindi blockbusters ever.

Aditya Dhar’s film opened on Day 1 with ₹28 crore. Collections rose to ₹32 crore on Day 2 and surged to ₹43 crore on Day 3.

As expected, Day 4 (Monday) saw a sharp fall to ₹23.25 crore. However, the film stabilised quickly, earning ₹27 crore each on Days 5, 6 and 7. Week 1 closed at an impressive ₹207.25 crore (India net).

Also Read | Ram Gopal Varma predicts fate of Dhurandhar 2 ahead of clash with Toxic

Week 2 proved even stronger. The film earned ₹32.5 crore on Day 8, jumped sharply to ₹53 crore on Day 9 and peaked at ₹58 crore on Day 10. Though weekdays dipped to the ₹25–30 crore range, the consistency helped Week 2 finish at ₹253.25 crore (India net), higher than Week 1.

From Week 3, collections followed a classic big-film pattern. Weekend numbers stayed strong, with ₹34.25 crore and ₹38.5 crore on Days 16 and 17, respectively. But, weekdays fell to the ₹16–18 crore range. Week 3 still added ₹172 crore (India net).

Week 4 brought further decline but remained steady, contributing ₹106.5 crore (India net). Week 5 slowed significantly, earning ₹51.25 crore (India net). Daily figures were mostly between ₹4 crore and ₹13 crore.

In Week 6, Dhurandhar’s weekday box office collections dropped below ₹3 crore. The seventh weekend showed a minor uptick, with ₹3 crore on Day 44 and ₹3.75 crore on Day 45 (early estimates). After 45 days, Dhurandhar has collected ₹825.10 crore net in India, according to Sacnilk.

Highest-grossing Bollywood movies Dhurandhar is now right on top when it comes to the highest-grossing Bollywood movies of all time.

At number 10 is Aamir Khan's PK, which earned a worldwide total of ₹769.89 crore. The film collected ₹340.80 crore as India net and ₹296.56 crore from overseas markets.

Rank 9 is Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, with worldwide earnings of ₹797.34 crore. The film was driven mainly by domestic audiences, collecting ₹600.10 crore India net. Overseas business remained modest at ₹88.84 crore.

At number 8 stands Stree 2. The horror comedy grossed ₹874.58 crore worldwide, with ₹627.02 crore India net and ₹134.30 crore overseas.

Rank 7 is Secret Superstar, a unique case that earned ₹875.78 crore worldwide. India net stood at just ₹63.40 crore while overseas collections surged to ₹794.50 crore, largely due to its extraordinary performance in China.

At number 6 is Animal, with global earnings of ₹917.82 crore. Ranbir Kapoor’s film collected ₹556.36 crore in India and ₹255.49 crore overseas.

Rank 5 is Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which earned ₹918.18 crore worldwide. It collected ₹320.34 crore India net and a massive ₹473.26 crore overseas.

At number 4 is Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, with ₹1,050.30 crore worldwide. The action thriller revived Bollywood’s overseas market with ₹543.05 crore India net and ₹396.02 crore overseas.

Rank 3 is another SRK blockbuster, Jawan. It grossed ₹1,148.32 crore globally. Strong performance across markets brought ₹643.87 crore India net and ₹386.34 crore overseas.

At number 2 is Dhurandhar, earning ₹1,317.74 crore worldwide, as per Bollywood Hungama. According to the publication, Ranveer Singh’s film minted ₹1033.65 (India gross) while earning ₹284.09 crore overseas.