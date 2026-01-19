Subscribe

Dhurandhar box office collection Day 45: Aditya Dhar’s movie remains unstoppable ahead of Jawan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Jawan and Pathaan earned 1,148.32 crore and 1,050.30 crore, respectively while Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Animal earned 918.18 crore and 917.82 crore. Dhurandhar's box office collection has now surpassed these all-time blockbusters.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published19 Jan 2026, 07:17 AM IST
Dhurandhar box office collection Day 45: Aditya Dhar’s movie remains unstoppable ahead of Jawan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan(Screengrab from YouTube/JioStudios)
AI Quick Read

Dhurandhar has completed 45 days at the Indian box office with an exceptional run. It has firmly established itself as one of the biggest Hindi blockbusters ever.

Aditya Dhar’s film opened on Day 1 with 28 crore. Collections rose to 32 crore on Day 2 and surged to 43 crore on Day 3.

As expected, Day 4 (Monday) saw a sharp fall to 23.25 crore. However, the film stabilised quickly, earning 27 crore each on Days 5, 6 and 7. Week 1 closed at an impressive 207.25 crore (India net).

Also Read | Ram Gopal Varma predicts fate of Dhurandhar 2 ahead of clash with Toxic

Week 2 proved even stronger. The film earned 32.5 crore on Day 8, jumped sharply to 53 crore on Day 9 and peaked at 58 crore on Day 10. Though weekdays dipped to the 25–30 crore range, the consistency helped Week 2 finish at 253.25 crore (India net), higher than Week 1.

From Week 3, collections followed a classic big-film pattern. Weekend numbers stayed strong, with 34.25 crore and 38.5 crore on Days 16 and 17, respectively. But, weekdays fell to the 16–18 crore range. Week 3 still added 172 crore (India net).

Week 4 brought further decline but remained steady, contributing 106.5 crore (India net). Week 5 slowed significantly, earning 51.25 crore (India net). Daily figures were mostly between 4 crore and 13 crore.

Also Read | Dhamaal 4 gets new release date, skips Eid 2026 clash with Dhurandhar 2 &Toxic

In Week 6, Dhurandhar’s weekday box office collections dropped below 3 crore. The seventh weekend showed a minor uptick, with 3 crore on Day 44 and 3.75 crore on Day 45 (early estimates). After 45 days, Dhurandhar has collected 825.10 crore net in India, according to Sacnilk.

Highest-grossing Bollywood movies

Dhurandhar is now right on top when it comes to the highest-grossing Bollywood movies of all time.

At number 10 is Aamir Khan's PK, which earned a worldwide total of 769.89 crore. The film collected 340.80 crore as India net and 296.56 crore from overseas markets.

Rank 9 is Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, with worldwide earnings of 797.34 crore. The film was driven mainly by domestic audiences, collecting 600.10 crore India net. Overseas business remained modest at 88.84 crore.

At number 8 stands Stree 2. The horror comedy grossed 874.58 crore worldwide, with 627.02 crore India net and 134.30 crore overseas.

Rank 7 is Secret Superstar, a unique case that earned 875.78 crore worldwide. India net stood at just 63.40 crore while overseas collections surged to 794.50 crore, largely due to its extraordinary performance in China.

Also Read | Dhurandhar 2 postponed amid clash with Toxic? Director Aditya Dhar reveals…

At number 6 is Animal, with global earnings of 917.82 crore. Ranbir Kapoor’s film collected 556.36 crore in India and 255.49 crore overseas.

Rank 5 is Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which earned 918.18 crore worldwide. It collected 320.34 crore India net and a massive 473.26 crore overseas.

At number 4 is Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, with 1,050.30 crore worldwide. The action thriller revived Bollywood’s overseas market with 543.05 crore India net and 396.02 crore overseas.

Rank 3 is another SRK blockbuster, Jawan. It grossed 1,148.32 crore globally. Strong performance across markets brought 643.87 crore India net and 386.34 crore overseas.

At number 2 is Dhurandhar, earning 1,317.74 crore worldwide, as per Bollywood Hungama. According to the publication, Ranveer Singh’s film minted 1033.65 (India gross) while earning 284.09 crore overseas.

Topping the list is Aamir Khan’s Dangal, the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time, with worldwide grosses of 1,968.03 crore. While India net was 387.38 crore, overseas collections soared to 1,430 crore, powered largely by China.

 
 
