Dhurandhar box office collection Day 46: Aditya Dhar’s movie dips to its lowest numbers as it nears OTT release date

Dhurandhar has completed 46 days at the box office. On Day 46, Aditya Dhar’s film dipped to its lowest numbers since the release date, 5 December 2025.

The film opened strongly with ₹28 crore on Day 1 and peaked early during the weekends. The first Sunday brought in ₹43 crore while the second Sunday climbed even higher to ₹58 crore.

By the end of Week 1, Dhurandhar had collected ₹207.25 crore, followed by a bigger ₹253.25 crore in Week 2. However, the decline began in Week 3.

Advertisement

Week 3 closed at ₹172 crore, followed by a steeper fall in Week 4 with ₹106.5 crore. Week 5 saw a sharp crash, with earnings of only ₹51.25 crore, down by over 50% from the previous week.

The weakest phase occurred in Weeks 6 and 7. Week 6 managed just ₹26.35 crore while daily collections dropped below ₹5 crore multiple times. Day 39 recorded only ₹2.35 crore, and Day 43 fell further to ₹1.75 crore. The lowest figure so far came on Day 46, with early estimates of ₹1.40 crore.

Despite this slowdown, Dhurandhar stands tall with a total India net collection of ₹826 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Advertisement

Also Read | BMC Election: Dhurandhar actress Saumya Tandon unable to find name on voter list

The ‘All Time Blockbuster’ has minted a worldwide gross of ₹1283.5 crore until Day 45, according to the industry tracker. Its domestic journey has seen an India gross collection of ₹989.9 crore while the overseas collection stands at ₹293.6 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 movie release On 19 January, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) certified the teaser of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. The teaser received an A certificate, according to Sacnilk. The teaser runs for 1 minute and 48 seconds.

Bollywood fans will be able to watch the teaser on the big screen, as the makers are going to attach it to the theatrical prints of Border 2.

Advertisement

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge will see Ranveer Singh return as undercover Indian agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, also known as Hamza. Director Aditya Dhar has confirmed the comeback of key cast members, including Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam, R. Madhavan as Ajay Sanyal and Sara Arjun as Yalina.

However, fans may be more eager to know if Akshaye Khanna will return as Rehman Dakait. According to Sacnilk, Khanna’s role is limited in Dhurandhar 2. He will appear in important flashback scenes that explore the character’s past and links to the conflict.

Arjun Rampal will play a bigger role as Major Iqbal. The story will also focus on Bade Sahab, the mysterious character teased earlier. It remains secret who will play the criminal mastermind. Dhurandhar 2 will be released in cinemas on 19 March.

Advertisement