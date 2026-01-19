Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 46: Ranveer Singh film beats Pushpa 2 to become highest-grossing Hindi release

On Day 46 of its theatrical run, the Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar continued its remarkable performance at the box office, adding further to its cumulative earnings.

Dhurandhat Domestic Box Office Day 46 According to the latest available data on 19 January 2026, the film collected around ₹0.82 crore on Monday, maintaining audience interest even well into its seventh week of release.

This brings the film’s India net total to approximately ₹825.92 crore, with some reports putting the figure slightly higher at around ₹825.10 crore.

Dhurandhar has become one of the most successful Indian films of recent years, thanks to steady weekday collections and strong weekend numbers. On the seventh Saturday (Day 44), it collected about ₹3 crore, and on the seventh Sunday (Day 45) it earned roughly ₹3.75 crore, before the slower performance on Monday.

Dhurandhar Worldwide Collection The success of Dhurandhar is not limited to domestic earnings. Worldwide box office totals vary slightly depending on tracking sources, but all indicate a very strong global run.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the film’s worldwide gross stands at nearly ₹1,322 crore, while another slightly older estimate by Sacnilk around ₹1,279 crore.

The film’s performance places it among the highest-grossing Indian films of all time, with a particularly strong showing in India where it has been described as the highest-grossing Hindi film in history in terms of domestic net collections.

Dhurandhar surpassed the lifetime Hindi net box office total previously held by Pushpa 2: The Rule in India. According to multiple industry trackers and box office reports, Dhurandhar crossed about Rs 831.4 crore net domestically in early January 2026, overtaking Pushpa 2’s Hindi net lifetime figure of approximately Rs 830.1 crore. This made Dhurandhar the highest‑grossing Hindi film domestically in net terms, a significant box office milestone.

About the Film Dhurandhar is an action thriller written and directed by Aditya Dhar. The film was produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios. It features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal, among others.

The story follows an Indian undercover agent who infiltrates criminal and political networks in Karachi, Pakistan. The plot loosely references real historical events that have shaped South Asian geopolitics, such as the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and operations connected to Lyari.

Principal photography took place between July 2024 and October 2025 across several Indian states and union territories — including Punjab, Maharashtra, Chandigarh, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh — as well as internationally in Thailand.

The film’s soundtrack and score were composed by Shashwat Sachdev, and the cinematography and editing were handled by Vikash Nowlakha and Shivkumar V. Panicker respectively. At 214 minutes, Dhurandhar is one of the longest Indian films ever produced.

Critical and Commercial Reception Released on 5 December 2025, Dhurandhar received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics. Many praised its action sequences, cinematography, performances and production values, although some reviewers noted that the lengthy runtime affected pacing.

Nevertheless, strong word-of-mouth helped the film sustain high box office traction long after its initial release.

By late December 2025, the film had already entered the ₹1,000 crore worldwide club, a rare achievement for any Indian film. It also maintained solid collections in the face of competition from other releases and external challenges such as bans in some Middle Eastern markets, which reportedly cost the production significant potential revenue.