Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 47: Ranveer Singh film sees sharp drop as collections fall below ₹1 Cr

Dhurandhar’s historic box office run is finally drawing to a close, with the film continuing to add to its towering total even as it enters the final phase of its theatrical journey.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 47 After an extraordinary theatrical run of 47 days, the Ranveer Singh-led action thriller Dhurandhar has completed its journey at cinemas with a total India net collection of ₹827.43 Cr, according to the latest box office data. The film’s performance on the 47th day showed a clear decline in audience numbers, which is typical for films in the later stages of their runs.

On Day 45 (7th Sunday) the film earned ₹3.75 Cr, up by 25 per cent compared with the previous weekday. On Day 46 (7th Monday) it took ₹1.5 Cr, reflecting a steep drop of about 60 per cent. By Day 47 (7th Tuesday) the gross came in at ₹0.83 Cr as occupancy in theatres diminished.

Morning shows achieved around 8.68 per cent occupancy, while the afternoon slot reached 16.48 per cent. There were no evening or night show takings reported on Day 47, indicating that most cinema chains had already reduced the number of screenings for the title.

This remarkable run places Dhurandhar among the highest-grossing Hindi films of recent years.

Overseas and Global Success Before the final domestic total, older figures show that Dhurandhar had already performed strongly outside India. By Day 46, the film’s worldwide gross was estimated at ₹1285.25 Cr, with ₹293.60 Cr coming from overseas markets. Its Indian gross stood at ₹991.65 Cr by that time.

These numbers reflect a sustained global appetite for the film, particularly in established overseas markets such as the United States, Canada and Australia. Dhurandhar has also been reported as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 in many territories, and one of the few to enter the ₹1,000 Cr club worldwide.

Record-Breaking Run in India Over the course of its theatrical life, Dhurandhar rewrote the Hindi cinema box office record books. In early January, the film surpassed the lifetime domestic net figures of Pushpa 2: The Rule, becoming the highest-grossing pure Hindi language film ever in terms of net collections.

Industry trackers highlighted Dhurandhar’s consistency, noting that it achieved extraordinarily high numbers across multiple weeks. It also became the fastest Hindi film to reach ₹500 Cr, ₹700 Cr and ₹800 Cr net domestically, setting benchmarks rarely seen before in mainstream Bollywood cinema.

Cast, Crew and Cultural Impact Directed by Aditya Dhar and released on 5 December 2025, Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh alongside Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal. The film’s narrative frames intense spy action with shades of real historical geopolitical events, blending fiction with references to milestones in South Asian intelligence and security history.

This combination proved commercially potent, drawing audiences in large numbers despite competition from other releases throughout December and January.

The makers of Dhurandhar have officially confirmed a sequel titled Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, which is slated for release on 19 March 2026. This announcement was revealed in the post-credits scene of the first film, confirming that the spy thriller was always planned as a two-part saga.

Unlike the first instalment, which released only in Hindi, Dhurandhar 2 is being positioned as a pan-India film. It will be released simultaneously in five Indian languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, aimed at capturing a broader audience across the country and overseas.