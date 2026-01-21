Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 48: Ranveer Singh’s film slows down; Border 2 advance bookings surge

The blockbuster, which once set historic records at the box office, is now entering the final stages of its theatrical run. As expected, the earnings have tapered off, largely because the Ranveer Singh-starrer has been playing in cinemas for over a month and a half.

Released on December 5, 2025, Dhurandhar had made a tremendous impact at the box office, attracting a strong audience following. However, the film’s collections have begun to show a steady decline. On the 48th day of its release, the downward trend continued.

Strong collections in seventh week After earning ₹26.35 crore in its sixth week, the film entered week seven on a steady note. It collected ₹1.75 crore on Friday, followed by an increase over the weekend with ₹3 crore on Saturday and ₹3.75 crore on Sunday.

On the seventh Monday, the film added ₹1.5 crore to its tally. Day 47, which fell on Tuesday, saw collections of ₹1.65 crore. On day 48, Wednesday, earnings dipped slightly, with the film collecting ₹0.7 crore till the evening.

The total box office collection currently stands at ₹828.89 crore.

Although ‘Dhurandhar’ opened to moderate numbers and ranked only 12th among the biggest opening weeks, it has since transformed its box office journey. The film emerged as the top performer in its second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth weeks.

With the seventh week nearing completion, it is expected to lead the charts again, overtaking films such as ‘Stree 2’, ‘Chhaava’, and ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’.

All-time blockbuster performance The Ranveer Singh-led film has now firmly secured its position as an All-Time Blockbuster. Its India net collection currently stands at ₹826.6 crore, while the India gross has reached ₹991.65 crore.

Overseas markets have also responded positively, contributing ₹293.6 crore. This brings the film’s worldwide box office total to an impressive ₹1,285.25 crore.