Dhurandhar box office collection Day 49: Ranveer Singh's film shatters seventh-week record ahead of Border 2 release

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the espionage spy thriller has sustained its momentum well beyond industry expectations. On its seventh Thursday — marking 49 days since its release on December 5 — the film continued to post steady numbers, despite witnessing a natural drop.

Livemint
Updated22 Jan 2026, 05:52 PM IST
Ranveer Singh in 'Dhurandhar'
Ranveer Singh in 'Dhurandhar'

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar has scripted box-office history with a remarkable seventh-week run, breaking the long-standing record set by Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-led Stree 2. On Day 49, the Aditya Dhar directorial emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film in its seventh week, amassing an India net collection of 829.99 Cr

With this feat, Dhurandhar becomes the biggest week-seven grosser of all time and now inches closer to the coveted 1,000 crore milestone. The film’s record-breaking run comes just ahead of the release of Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan-led Border 2, which is expected to dominate theatres.

Also Read | Border 2 banned in Gulf for ‘anti-Pakistan’ content? Here's what we know

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the espionage spy thriller has sustained its momentum well beyond industry expectations. On its seventh Thursday — marking 49 days since its release on December 5 — the film continued to post steady numbers, despite witnessing a natural drop.

Closing its seventh week at the top, Dhurandhar comfortably overtook Stree 2 to claim the record. As it prepares to face stiff competition from Border 2, the film’s exceptional theatrical journey stands as one of the most surprising box-office success stories in recent times, driven by strong performances from Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna.

Also Read | Dhurandhar OTT release: When and where to watch Ranveer Singh's film online

Dhurandhar box office collection Day 49

As per Sacnilk, the film earned 1.65 crore on Tuesday (Day 47) and 1.15 crore on Wednesday (Day 48). Early estimates suggest a further marginal dip on Day 49, with Thursday collections standing at approximately 0.59 Cr crore by afternoon. This takes the film’s total India net earnings to a staggering 829.99 crore.

Dhurandhar vs January 2026 releases

Despite registering its lowest single-day collection so far, Dhurandhar’s Day 48 numbers remain higher than those of all major Hindi films released in January 2026.

The film’s 1.15 crore Day 48 collection matched the overall daily performance of Ikkis. The Agastya Nanda-led war film failed to cross the 1.15 crore mark after Day 10 and concluded its 19-day run with an India net collection of 31.5 crore, making it the highest-grossing Bollywood release of January.

Aamir Khan-produced Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos collected 1.15 crore on its opening day and went on to earn 5.29 crore net over six days. The film was co-written and co-directed by Vir Das.

Also Read | Dhurandhar box office collection Day 45: Aditya Dhar’s movie remains unstoppable

Meanwhile, comedy Rahu Ketu, featuring Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Shalini Pandey, Piyush Mishra and Chunky Pandey, performed marginally better, earning 5.87 crore in six days.

Several December 2025 releases were also overshadowed by Dhurandhar’s dominance. Kapil Sharma’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 managed 11.9 crore in 11 days, while Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday-starrer Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri failed to leave a mark, with Dharma Productions’ romantic comedy collecting 49.5 crore worldwide.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEntertainmentDhurandhar box office collection Day 49: Ranveer Singh's film shatters seventh-week record ahead of Border 2 release
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.