Dhurandhar box office collection Day 49: Ranveer Singh's film shatters seventh-week record ahead of Border 2 release

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar has scripted box-office history with a remarkable seventh-week run, breaking the long-standing record set by Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-led Stree 2. On Day 49, the Aditya Dhar directorial emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film in its seventh week, amassing an India net collection of ₹ 829.99 Cr
With this feat, Dhurandhar becomes the biggest week-seven grosser of all time and now inches closer to the coveted ₹1,000 crore milestone. The film’s record-breaking run comes just ahead of the release of Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan-led Border 2, which is expected to dominate theatres.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, the espionage spy thriller has sustained its momentum well beyond industry expectations. On its seventh Thursday — marking 49 days since its release on December 5 — the film continued to post steady numbers, despite witnessing a natural drop.
Closing its seventh week at the top, Dhurandhar comfortably overtook Stree 2 to claim the record. As it prepares to face stiff competition from Border 2, the film’s exceptional theatrical journey stands as one of the most surprising box-office success stories in recent times, driven by strong performances from Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna.
Dhurandhar box office collection Day 49
As per Sacnilk, the film earned ₹1.65 crore on Tuesday (Day 47) and ₹1.15 crore on Wednesday (Day 48). Early estimates suggest a further marginal dip on Day 49, with Thursday collections standing at approximately ₹0.59 Cr crore by afternoon. This takes the film’s total India net earnings to a staggering ₹829.99 crore.
Dhurandhar vs January 2026 releases
Despite registering its lowest single-day collection so far, Dhurandhar’s Day 48 numbers remain higher than those of all major Hindi films released in January 2026.
The film’s ₹1.15 crore Day 48 collection matched the overall daily performance of Ikkis. The Agastya Nanda-led war film failed to cross the ₹1.15 crore mark after Day 10 and concluded its 19-day run with an India net collection of ₹31.5 crore, making it the highest-grossing Bollywood release of January.
Aamir Khan-produced Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos collected ₹1.15 crore on its opening day and went on to earn ₹5.29 crore net over six days. The film was co-written and co-directed by Vir Das.
Meanwhile, comedy Rahu Ketu, featuring Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Shalini Pandey, Piyush Mishra and Chunky Pandey, performed marginally better, earning ₹5.87 crore in six days.
Several December 2025 releases were also overshadowed by Dhurandhar’s dominance. Kapil Sharma’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 managed ₹11.9 crore in 11 days, while Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday-starrer Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri failed to leave a mark, with Dharma Productions’ romantic comedy collecting ₹49.5 crore worldwide.