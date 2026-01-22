Dhurandhar box office collection Day 49: Ranveer Singh's film shatters seventh-week record ahead of Border 2 release

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar has scripted box-office history with a remarkable seventh-week run, breaking the long-standing record set by Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-led Stree 2. On Day 49, the Aditya Dhar directorial emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film in its seventh week, amassing an India net collection of ₹ 829.99 Cr

With this feat, Dhurandhar becomes the biggest week-seven grosser of all time and now inches closer to the coveted ₹1,000 crore milestone. The film’s record-breaking run comes just ahead of the release of Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan-led Border 2, which is expected to dominate theatres.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the espionage spy thriller has sustained its momentum well beyond industry expectations. On its seventh Thursday — marking 49 days since its release on December 5 — the film continued to post steady numbers, despite witnessing a natural drop.

Closing its seventh week at the top, Dhurandhar comfortably overtook Stree 2 to claim the record. As it prepares to face stiff competition from Border 2, the film’s exceptional theatrical journey stands as one of the most surprising box-office success stories in recent times, driven by strong performances from Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna.

Dhurandhar box office collection Day 49 As per Sacnilk, the film earned ₹1.65 crore on Tuesday (Day 47) and ₹1.15 crore on Wednesday (Day 48). Early estimates suggest a further marginal dip on Day 49, with Thursday collections standing at approximately ₹0.59 Cr crore by afternoon. This takes the film’s total India net earnings to a staggering ₹829.99 crore.

Dhurandhar vs January 2026 releases Despite registering its lowest single-day collection so far, Dhurandhar’s Day 48 numbers remain higher than those of all major Hindi films released in January 2026.

The film’s ₹1.15 crore Day 48 collection matched the overall daily performance of Ikkis. The Agastya Nanda-led war film failed to cross the ₹1.15 crore mark after Day 10 and concluded its 19-day run with an India net collection of ₹31.5 crore, making it the highest-grossing Bollywood release of January.

Aamir Khan-produced Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos collected ₹1.15 crore on its opening day and went on to earn ₹5.29 crore net over six days. The film was co-written and co-directed by Vir Das.

Meanwhile, comedy Rahu Ketu, featuring Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Shalini Pandey, Piyush Mishra and Chunky Pandey, performed marginally better, earning ₹5.87 crore in six days.