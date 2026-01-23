Subscribe

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 49: Ranveer Singh's spy thriller hits ₹1290 crore mark despite 4% drop in revenue

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 49: Ranveer Singh movie's rampage continues, the spy thriller hit 830 crore mark on Thursday. It is gearing for OTT premiere soon.

Fareha Naaz
Updated23 Jan 2026, 08:11 AM IST
Advertisement
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 49: Ranveer Singh movie dethroned Pushpa 2 and emerged as the biggest Hindi net grosser.
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 49: Ranveer Singh movie dethroned Pushpa 2 and emerged as the biggest Hindi net grosser.(Screengrabs from YouTube/B62 Studios/Netflix India)
AI Quick Read

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 49: Ranveer Singh's film is set to mark 50th day in theatres today after registering marginal drop in earnings on Thursday. The espionage spy thriller, released on 5 December, performed well beyond industry expectations. It outperformed several contemporary releases and is set for a face-off with Sunny Deol's Border 2.

The spy saga scripted box-office history with a remarkable seventh-week run and emerged as the biggest Hindi net grosser. Ranveer Singh starrer dethroned 2025 Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 title of highest Hindi grosser by sailing past mega blockbuster's 812 crore net record. It is on track to hit Pushpa 2's lifetime earnings record of 1742.1 crore gross.

Advertisement
Also Read | Chatha Pacha X review: Roshan Mathew's movie gets mixed response

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 49

Despite a drop over the past two days, the action-packed entertainer raked in 830.5 crore net at the domestic box office during its 49-day run in theatres. According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie featuring 3 hour 34 minutes runtime, did a business of 1.1 crore net on 22 January, marking 4.3% drop in revenue.

Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Collection

As per Sacnilk report, Dhurandhar grossed 1290.3 crore at the worldwide box office. Out of the total global earnings, 294 crore gross came from overseas market and 996.3 crore gross from the domestic market.

Advertisement
Also Read | Parasakthi collection Day 12: Sivakarthikeyan’s movie crosses ₹50 crore net

Dhurandhar OTT release

Fans are eagerly waiting to watch Aditya Dhar helmed movie from the comfort of their homes. Besides Ranveer Singh, the star-studded cast features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan in significant roles. The Ranveer Singh-led espionage drama is expected to start streaming on OTT platform Netflix from January 30, according to an OTTplay report.

Marking one of the most high-value OTT agreements for a Hindi film, Dhurandhar makers secured a deal with Netflix. The streaming rights for both parts were sold for approximately 130 crore.

Also Read | Movie Review: Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man! is a sweeping tribute to a comic genius

Dhurandhar 2 release date

The filmmakers confirmed that a sequel is on the way which will premiere on the occasion of Eid festival. In the post-credit scene, they teased that it would drop just three months later. ‘Dhurandhar 2’ will release on 19 March 2026.

Advertisement
 
 
Bollywood NewsBollywood Films
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentDhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 49: Ranveer Singh's spy thriller hits ₹1290 crore mark despite 4% drop in revenue
Read Next Story