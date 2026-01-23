Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 49: Ranveer Singh's spy thriller hits ₹1290 crore mark despite 4% drop in revenue

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 49: Ranveer Singh's film is set to mark 50th day in theatres today after registering marginal drop in earnings on Thursday. The espionage spy thriller, released on 5 December, performed well beyond industry expectations. It outperformed several contemporary releases and is set for a face-off with Sunny Deol's Border 2.

The spy saga scripted box-office history with a remarkable seventh-week run and emerged as the biggest Hindi net grosser. Ranveer Singh starrer dethroned 2025 Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 title of highest Hindi grosser by sailing past mega blockbuster's ₹812 crore net record. It is on track to hit Pushpa 2's lifetime earnings record of ₹1742.1 crore gross.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 49 Despite a drop over the past two days, the action-packed entertainer raked in ₹830.5 crore net at the domestic box office during its 49-day run in theatres. According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie featuring 3 hour 34 minutes runtime, did a business of ₹1.1 crore net on 22 January, marking 4.3% drop in revenue.

Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Collection As per Sacnilk report, Dhurandhar grossed ₹1290.3 crore at the worldwide box office. Out of the total global earnings, ₹294 crore gross came from overseas market and ₹996.3 crore gross from the domestic market.

Dhurandhar OTT release Fans are eagerly waiting to watch Aditya Dhar helmed movie from the comfort of their homes. Besides Ranveer Singh, the star-studded cast features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan in significant roles. The Ranveer Singh-led espionage drama is expected to start streaming on OTT platform Netflix from January 30, according to an OTTplay report.

Marking one of the most high-value OTT agreements for a Hindi film, Dhurandhar makers secured a deal with Netflix. The streaming rights for both parts were sold for approximately ₹130 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 release date The filmmakers confirmed that a sequel is on the way which will premiere on the occasion of Eid festival. In the post-credit scene, they teased that it would drop just three months later. ‘Dhurandhar 2’ will release on 19 March 2026.