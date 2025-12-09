Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 5: Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller continues to shine, mints this amount

Ranveer Singh’s action thriller is maintaining a strong run at the box office after an impressive opening weekend. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has emerged as one of this year’s strongest theatrical openers and is now on course to cross the ₹150 crore mark.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 5 (India) At the domestic box office, the A-rated, high-octane spy thriller earned ₹11.05 crore net on Day 5, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

With this, the sleek action-spy film has collected ₹137.3 crore net in India over its first five days in cinemas. During the opening weekend alone, Dhurandhar recorded ₹75 crore net in India.

Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Collection As per Sacnilk’s data, the film has earned ₹42 crore worldwide in its first four days, taking its total global collection to over ₹193 crore. Dhurandhar has now surpassed the lifetime worldwide earnings of two major releases this year — Sikandar and Thamma. Sikandar finished with ₹184.6 crore globally, while Thamma collected ₹187.59 crore, both of which have now been overtaken by Dhurandhar.

Remarking at the movie's exceptional performance, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X stated, “ROCKING WEEKEND – IT'S A CENTURY... #Dhurandhar delivers an excellent opening weekend, cruising past the ₹ 💯 cr mark in just three days... The film has defied all predictions, with word of mouth catching fire as the days progressed.”

Dhurandhar Cast Led by Ranveer Singh, the ensemble also includes Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in key roles. The film has become the fourth-highest opening-weekend grosser of the year, following Housefull 5.

Inspired by real events linked to geopolitical tensions and covert RAW operations, the film is co-produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under Jio Studios and B62 Studios. With a runtime of 214 minutes, it stands among the longest Bollywood films released in recent years.