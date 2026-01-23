Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 50: Ranveer Singh starrer nears ₹1,300 crore mark, joins Pushpa 2 club

When the spy thriller Dhurandhar completed its 50-day theatrical run on Friday of its seventh week, it had already become one of the most commercially successful Indian films in history.

Dhurandhar day 50 box office collection The spy thriller Dhurandhar continued its strong commercial run into its seventh week at cinemas, reaching Day 50 with a total domestic net collection of ₹830.86 crore.

On Day 50 itself, the film brought in ₹0.36 crore, a sharp drop from earlier figures, but not unexpected given its long theatrical run. Occupancy figures for Day 50 show limited demand: morning shows averaged 8.46 per cent, afternoon shows 21.36 per cent, and there were no reported evening or night show occupancies.

In the context of its seventh week, Dhurandhar earned ₹1.15 crore on Day 48 (a 30.30 per cent decline) and ₹1.1 crore on Day 49 (a 4.35 per cent decline). The total Week 7 collection stood at ₹13.9 crore, reflecting the typical tail of a film that has dominated screens for many weeks.

Dhurandhar's worldwide collection Despite the drop in daily earnings at this late stage, Dhurandhar’s overall box office impact has been historic. The film, released on 5 December 2025, has not only maintained steady audience interest but also climbed into the upper echelons of Indian cinema’s financial success stories.

With a worldwide gross that sits close to ₹1,289 crore, supported by strong overseas receipts, Dhurandhar has earned widespread recognition and currently ranks among the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. This places it alongside major blockbusters such as Dangal, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Pushpa 2: The Rule.

The film’s consistent performance through seven weeks is notable. Dhurandhar set records for the highest 2nd through 7th week collections of any film released in 2025, underlining sustained viewer interest even as new releases entered the market. It also became the highest-grossing Hindi film by domestic net collections, surpassing the previous record held by Pushpa 2’s Hindi version.

Industry data further highlights the scale of Dhurandhar’s success. It entered the ₹1,000 crore worldwide club within three weeks of release, a milestone reached by only a handful of Indian films. The movie also recorded significant box office achievements in overseas markets, with strong performance in key territories such as North America, Australia and Canada, contributing to its robust global total.

More about film's commercial success A major factor behind the film’s ticket sales — estimated at around 3.5 crore admissions across all regions — has been wide audience appeal and positive word of mouth. Viewers and critics commended its production values, ensemble cast and compelling narrative grounded in espionage and action.

The film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role, with supporting performances by Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R. Madhavan.

While Dhurandhar narrowly missed breaking certain platform-specific ticket booking records — such as those on BookMyShow — its overall box office performance remains historic. Its commercial run set new benchmarks for sustained weekly earnings and became a defining success of 2025.

The film’s box office relevance extends beyond numbers. It has had a noticeable impact on the release landscape, particularly with the arrival of other major films such as Border 2. As Dhurandhar scaled down screens in the seventh week, new releases began to take prominence, signalling a shift in audience attention while underscoring Dhurandhar’s long-standing run.

Looking ahead, the industry is preparing for the sequel, Dhurandhar 2, scheduled for release on 19 March 2026. Anticipation for the follow-up is high; prominent figures in the film industry have predicted that the sequel could become one of the biggest multi-starrer films ever, building on the success of the original.