Dhurandhar box office collection day 50: Ranveer Singh's spy-thriller earns all time lowest as Border 2 steals spotlight

Dhurandhar box office collection day 50: Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's blockbuster, Dhurandhar, has slowed down at the ticket window. From reduced screen counts to footfall, the film has been impacted by the new release, Border 2.

Dhurandhar box office collection day 50 Dhurandhar raked in ₹55 lakh net on day 50 domestically. It is the lowest single-day earning of the film so far.

The film witnessed a 50 per cent drop in collections from the previous day. On day 49, Dhurandhar minted ₹1.1 crore net. The total net business made by the film is ₹831.05 crore in India now.

Dhurandhar vs Border 2 at box office Dhurandhar recorded 19.50 per cent overall occupancy on Friday. The film opened in the morning with 8.46 per cent occupancy, before seeing a gradual pickup through the day, including 21.36 per cent in the afternoon, 23.32 per cent in the evening, and 24.84 per cent at night.

However, its performance appears to be weaker than Border 2, which dominated theatres with 32.10 per cent on its opening day, Friday. Border 2's morning shows were at 19.46 per cent, afternoon shows at 26.33 per cent, evening shows at 34.55 per cent and night shows at 48.06 per cent.

Dhurandhar’s presence in theatres on Day 50 was visibly curtailed as shows across key Hindi markets were replaced to accommodate the release of Border 2.

Dhurandhar shows reduced after Border 2 release The Ranveer Singh-starrer was left with a relatively limited show count in major centres such as Delhi NCR (143 shows), Mumbai (106) and Bengaluru (80). Several other regions nationwide were left with fewer than 50 shows. Cities like Chennai (40.33 per cent) and Hyderabad (37.33 per cent) saw better occupancy due to limited shows.

In comparison, Border 2 showed wide presence on its opening day, clocking massive show counts in the same circuits — 1,538 shows in the Delhi NCR, 1,022 in Mumbai, 799 in Ahmedabad and 448 in Pune.

All inputs are taken from Sacnilk.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted on X, formerly Twitter: “#Dhurandhar celebrates *50 glorious days* in theatres *today* [eighth Friday] – a remarkable achievement in today's times, when most films run out of steam within the opening weekend itself."

"The film has braved multiple new releases week after week since its debut, yet continues to stand tall at the boxoffice. From today onward, it faces a major challenge in the form of #Border2... It will be interesting to see how #Dhurandhar withstands this new opponent, despite a reduction in screens and shows.”