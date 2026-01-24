Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 51: Ranveer Singh's film enters week 8 with lowest daily haul amid Border 2 release

After completing 50 days in theatres, Dhurandhar has entered its eighth week at the box office with its lowest daily collection so far. The Ranveer Singh–Akshaye Khanna starrer earned an estimated 55 lakh on Friday, coinciding with the strong opening of Border 2.

Anjali Thakur
Published24 Jan 2026, 06:24 PM IST
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 51: After completing 50 days in cinemas, Dhurandhar has entered its eighth week at the box office on a subdued note. The Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna–starrer recorded its lowest single-day collection so far, earning an estimated 55 lakh on Friday, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

The sharp drop coincides with the release of the war drama Border 2, which opened strongly at the domestic box office and appears to have drawn audiences away from the long-running hit.

Lowest Daily Haul So Far

Until now, Dhurandhar had managed to hold its daily collections above the 1 crore mark despite sustained competition. However, Day 50 marked a clear slowdown, also emerging as the film’s weakest Friday performance since release.

Week-wise Net Box Office Collections (India)

  • Week 1: 207.25 crore
  • Week 2: 253.25 crore
  • Week 3: 172 crore
  • Week 4: 106.5 crore
  • Week 5: 51.25 crore
  • Week 6: 26.35 crore
  • Week 7: 13.9 crore
  • Total Box Office Performance

With the latest collections, Dhurandhar’s net domestic total stands at approximately 831.5 crore, while its India gross is close to 997 crore. With an extended weekend ahead, the film is nearing the 1,000 crore India gross milestone, though sustaining momentum will be challenging given fresh competition.

Check out the trailer here:

At the overseas box office, the film has earned an estimated 294 crore. This takes its worldwide collection to about 1,288.9 crore, according to trade estimates. The makers, however, have claimed a higher global gross of 1,328.23 crore, including around 1,038 crore from India.

Competition Intensifies

Released on 5 December, Dhurandhar has faced competition from multiple titles over the past seven weeks, including Avatar: Fire and Ash, Ikkis and The Raja Saab. The arrival of Border 2 appears to have had the most visible impact so far.

While Dhurandhar earned about 55 lakh on Friday, Border 2 reportedly opened with around 30 crore, surpassing Dhurandhar’s Day 1 collection of 28 crore. The contrast underscores the shift in audience preference as newer releases enter the market.

Despite the slowdown, Dhurandhar remains among the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films, currently tied with Gadar 2. However, it remains well short of the all-time benchmark set by Stree 2, which leads the chart with approximately 4.55 billion in net collections.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 is all set to hit theatres on March 19.

Disclaimer: Box office figures are based on estimates from industry sources and are subject to revision.

