Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 51: Ranveer Singh's film enters week 8 with lowest daily haul amid Border 2 release

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 51: After completing 50 days in cinemas, Dhurandhar has entered its eighth week at the box office on a subdued note. The Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna–starrer recorded its lowest single-day collection so far, earning an estimated ₹55 lakh on Friday, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

The sharp drop coincides with the release of the war drama Border 2, which opened strongly at the domestic box office and appears to have drawn audiences away from the long-running hit.

Lowest Daily Haul So Far Until now, Dhurandhar had managed to hold its daily collections above the ₹1 crore mark despite sustained competition. However, Day 50 marked a clear slowdown, also emerging as the film’s weakest Friday performance since release.

Week-wise Net Box Office Collections (India) Week 1: ₹ 207.25 crore

207.25 crore Week 2: ₹ 253.25 crore

253.25 crore Week 3: ₹ 172 crore

172 crore Week 4: ₹ 106.5 crore

106.5 crore Week 5: ₹ 51.25 crore

51.25 crore Week 6: ₹ 26.35 crore

26.35 crore Week 7: ₹ 13.9 crore

13.9 crore Total Box Office Performance With the latest collections, Dhurandhar’s net domestic total stands at approximately ₹831.5 crore, while its India gross is close to ₹997 crore. With an extended weekend ahead, the film is nearing the ₹1,000 crore India gross milestone, though sustaining momentum will be challenging given fresh competition.

At the overseas box office, the film has earned an estimated ₹294 crore. This takes its worldwide collection to about ₹1,288.9 crore, according to trade estimates. The makers, however, have claimed a higher global gross of ₹1,328.23 crore, including around ₹1,038 crore from India.

Competition Intensifies Released on 5 December, Dhurandhar has faced competition from multiple titles over the past seven weeks, including Avatar: Fire and Ash, Ikkis and The Raja Saab. The arrival of Border 2 appears to have had the most visible impact so far.

While Dhurandhar earned about ₹55 lakh on Friday, Border 2 reportedly opened with around ₹30 crore, surpassing Dhurandhar’s Day 1 collection of ₹28 crore. The contrast underscores the shift in audience preference as newer releases enter the market.

Despite the slowdown, Dhurandhar remains among the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films, currently tied with Gadar 2. However, it remains well short of the all-time benchmark set by Stree 2, which leads the chart with approximately ₹4.55 billion in net collections.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 is all set to hit theatres on March 19.