Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 52: Ranveer Singh film eases at box office as buzz grows for 'Part 2: The Revenge'

Dhurandhar, the Hindi-language espionage action thriller directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh with Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and R. Madhavan, has completed more than seven weeks in cinemas with remarkable endurance.

Dhurandhar box office collection day 52 On Day 52, Dhurandhar continued its box office journey with a modest yet noteworthy collection, earning ₹0.20 Cr by 7 pm on 25 January 2026. This figure reflects the film’s long theatrical tail as audience interest gradually shifts toward newer releases but remains consistent enough to keep the title on screens more than 50 days after its debut.

The day-by-day earnings preceding this milestone also demonstrate Dhurandhar’s week-by-week resilience. On Day 49, the film collected around ₹1.1 Cr; on Day 50, it brought in approximately ₹0.55 Cr; and on Day 51, it earned about ₹1 Cr.

Collectively, these numbers illustrate a typical long-run decline in daily nets, yet one that is balanced by the title’s historic overall performance.

The overall box office performance When viewed in aggregate, Dhurandhar’s box office performance stands out. The film’s worldwide gross figure reached approximately ₹1292.2 Cr, while the India net collection was about ₹832.05 Cr.

The India gross came in at around ₹998.2 Cr, and the overseas total accounted for roughly ₹294 Cr. These totals place Dhurandhar among the highest-grossing Indian films of the decade, and a key contributor to the record-breaking year for the Indian box office in 2025.

Industry observers have noted that Dhurandhar’s success stemmed from a blend of strong pre-release anticipation, positive word of mouth and sustained weekend and weekday performances. Even as new films arrived, Dhurandhar repeatedly demonstrated the ability to hold audience interest deeper into its run than many contemporaries. According to industry news, the title claimed the top spot as the highest-grossing Hindi film domestically, overtaking big releases that preceded it.

About ‘Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge’ As Dhurandhar continues its theatrical run, attention has already turned to its sequel. Dhurandhar 2 is scheduled for release on 19 March 2026 and is expected to expand the reach of the franchise beyond its original Hindi audience.

Unlike the first film, which had a primarily Hindi release, Part 2 will open simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, indicating a broader pan-Indian strategy. This multi-language release is likely to amplify its box office impact and enhance regional engagement.