Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 53: Ranveer Singh film crosses ₹1000 Cr gross in India, joins Baahubali 2 club

The Indian box office has reached a landmark moment with the spy-action thriller Dhurandhar officially surpassing the monumental ₹1000 Crore gross mark in India.

Dhurandhar crosses ₹ 1,000 crore in domestic collections This achievement places the film alongside some of the most successful cinematic ventures in the nation’s history.

Prior to Dhurandhar, only a handful of films had reached four-figure box office totals, including Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, KGF: Chapter 2, and Pushpa 2: The Rule. Dhurandhar’s entry into this elite group underscores its massive appeal and enduring audience interest.

What makes this achievement so important? What makes Dhurandhar’s accomplishment particularly remarkable is that it is believed to be the first Indian film to gross over ₹1000 Crore from a single language alone.

While past blockbusters have reached similar milestones through multiple dubbed versions across regional markets, Dhurandhar has reportedly achieved this success primarily through its original Hindi version, reflecting a powerful connection with its domestic audience.

Strong word of mouth and consistent repeat viewership have been credited for sustaining the film’s box office momentum.

Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, Dhurandhar has been a defining success story of 2025. The film premiered on 5 December 2025 and quickly built remarkable box office traction both domestically and internationally.

Within its first 21 days, it had already crossed the ₹1000 Crore milestone globally, becoming the ninth Indian film ever to enter this prestigious club. Despite being rated for adult audiences, which can sometimes limit viewership, the film’s reach has been extraordinary.

Alongside Ranveer Singh, the ensemble cast features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, whose performances have been widely praised. The film’s intricate storytelling, high-octane action sequences and engaging narrative have resonated with critics and audiences alike, contributing to its sustained success at the box office.

In addition to its commercial achievements, Dhurandhar has shattered numerous records during its theatrical run. It became the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, surpassing other notable Bollywood and regional releases. It also set new benchmarks by overtaking prior lifetime collections of several major films, including Chhaava and Kantara: Chapter 1.

The film’s performance has also redefined expectations for Indian cinema on the global stage. Box office trackers report that Dhurandhar has drawn strong international support, especially in markets such as North America, where it has reportedly achieved significant grosses, surpassing established titles in key territories.

With these milestones, Dhurandhar now joins the all-time greats in Indian box office history. Among the films that have previously grossed over ₹1000 Crore are the epic Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and the Pushpa franchise, both of which enjoyed pan-India and overseas success. KGF: Chapter 2 also crossed the mark, setting a high bar for commercial performance.

Even as Dhurandhar continues its theatrical journey, the makers have already shifted their focus to the next chapter.

More about Dhurandhar 2 Plans for Dhurandhar 2 are well underway, with an official release date set for 19 March 2026. Preparations for the sequel include intensive shoots and production work, including a recent three-day patch shoot in Vile Parle, Mumbai, aimed at perfecting key high-intensity sequences.

Arjun Rampal is expected to reprise his role as the cerebral antagonist Major Iqbal, a character described as a pivotal mastermind within the film’s universe. This casting and storyline continuity has fuelled anticipation for the forthcoming sequel. (Origin of sequel details from your input).

Dhurandhar OTT release Meanwhile, the original Dhurandhar will soon be available for digital streaming. The film’s Netflix premiere is most likely scheduled for 30 January 2026, allowing audiences who may have missed its theatrical run to experience the blockbuster from home.

The timing of the OTT release is seen as strategic, coming just weeks before the sequel’s theatrical debut, thereby maintaining audience interest and momentum for the franchise. (Origin of OTT detail from your input).