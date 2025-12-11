Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 6: Ranveer Singh-starrer edges closer to ₹200 crore mark as craze continues

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 6: Ranveer Singh's latest release, Dhurandhar, has taken over the internet. Amid the craze, the film has maintained its pace at the ticket window, inching close to the ₹200 crore club in India. Dhurandhar is helmed by filmmaker Aditya Dhar.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 6 report According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar earned ₹26.50 crore net in India so far on day 6. It marks a negligible drop in earnings as the film minted ₹27 crore net on its previous day.

The total earnings of the film is ₹180 crore net in India.

Dhurandhar marked its debut at the box office, collecting ₹28 crore on its release day. It saw a rise in its earnings with ₹32 crore on Saturday, and peaking at ₹43 crore on Sunday. However, the film saw a drop on Monday with ₹23.25 crore, before picking up again on Tuesday, thanks to positive reviews.

The worldwide earnings of the film are awaited.

Dhurandhar shows across India Dhurandhar witnessed an overall occupancy of 37.58% on Wednesday. The film saw a gradual rise in footfall through the day, with morning shows at 17.73%, which increased to 31.16% in the afternoon shows. Evening occupancy hit 42.04%, before peaking at its highest, 59.37%, during the night shows.

As per the website, Dhurandhar had its highest number of shows in Delhi NCR and Mumbai. On Day 6, across major regions, Mumbai (1,029 shows), NCR (1,377 shows), and Pune (496 shows) were leading in the number of screenings of Dhurandhar. Pune saw the strongest overall occupancy at 50.25%, followed by Mumbai at 43% and Jaipur at 42.75%. Cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata recorded modest turnout. Notably, night shows showed a surge across most regions, particularly Ahmedabad and Surat.

Dhurandhar was released on December 5.

It stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera, and Naveen Kaushik appeared in supporting roles.

The film's runtime is 214 minutes, making it one of the longest in recent Bollywood productions.