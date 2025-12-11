Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranveer Singh- Akshaye Khanna starrer inches closer to ₹200 crore

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 7: Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, which released in theatres on 5 December, is set to complete its first week at the box office on a stronger-than-expected note. The Ranveer Singh–led film, supported by an ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and newcomer Sara Arjun, has recorded solid traction both online and at the ticket window. With week-one closing in, the film is now only a few crore short of the ₹200 crore milestone — a benchmark achieved by very few titles this year.
Dhurandhar opened at ₹28 crore on day one. The film rose by nearly 14% on Saturday, collecting ₹32 crore, followed by an exceptional Sunday, where collections climbed to ₹43 crore — a 34% increase over Saturday. Monday saw a predictable correction, with earnings at ₹23.25 crore, marking a drop of over 50% from Sunday. However, if the film maintains this range through the week, it will remain on a strong footing.
Tuesday brought another boost, with the film minting approximately ₹27 crore. Wednesday held steady, also delivering ₹27 crore — a sign of sustained mid-week demand. Early estimates suggest that Thursday is likely to remain stable as well.
Morning shows on Thursday opened to roughly 18% occupancy, which climbed sharply by afternoon and evening to an estimated 32.76%. By early evening, the film recorded continued growth, contributing around ₹15.72 crore to the day’s total, according to Sacnilk.
With these numbers, Dhurandhar has now reached an estimated cumulative collection of ₹195.97 crore, placing it within striking distance of the ₹200 crore mark.
The film is directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios. It stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun.
