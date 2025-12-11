Subscribe

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranveer Singh- Akshaye Khanna starrer inches closer to ₹200 crore

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar is set to close its first week on a strong note, with the Ranveer Singh–Akshaye Khanna starrer now approaching the 200 crore milestone. 

Anjali Thakur
Published11 Dec 2025, 07:59 PM IST
Ranveer Singh and Danish Pandor in a still from 'Dhurandhar'.
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 7: Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, which released in theatres on 5 December, is set to complete its first week at the box office on a stronger-than-expected note. The Ranveer Singh–led film, supported by an ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and newcomer Sara Arjun, has recorded solid traction both online and at the ticket window. With week-one closing in, the film is now only a few crore short of the 200 crore milestone — a benchmark achieved by very few titles this year.

Dhurandhar box office update

Dhurandhar opened at 28 crore on day one. The film rose by nearly 14% on Saturday, collecting 32 crore, followed by an exceptional Sunday, where collections climbed to 43 crore — a 34% increase over Saturday. Monday saw a predictable correction, with earnings at 23.25 crore, marking a drop of over 50% from Sunday. However, if the film maintains this range through the week, it will remain on a strong footing.

Tuesday brought another boost, with the film minting approximately 27 crore. Wednesday held steady, also delivering 27 crore — a sign of sustained mid-week demand. Early estimates suggest that Thursday is likely to remain stable as well.

Watch the trailer here:

Dhurandhar occupancy

Morning shows on Thursday opened to roughly 18% occupancy, which climbed sharply by afternoon and evening to an estimated 32.76%. By early evening, the film recorded continued growth, contributing around 15.72 crore to the day’s total, according to Sacnilk.

With these numbers, Dhurandhar has now reached an estimated cumulative collection of 195.97 crore, placing it within striking distance of the 200 crore mark.

About Dhurandhar

The film is directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios. It stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun.

 
 
