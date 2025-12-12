Dhurandhar box office collection day 7: Ranveer Singh's film wraps up first week, beats Bajirao Mastani, Raid 2 lifetime

Dhurandhar box office collection day 7: Ranveer Singh's latest release, Dhurandhar, completed its first week run at the box office. The film has received mixed reactions from critics, while several big personalities praised the film team. Amid this, Dhurandhar has surpassed the ₹200 crore mark in India.

Dhurandhar box office report According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar minted ₹27 crore net on day 7 in India. The earnings of the film remained stable during the weekdays as it raked in the exact same amount in the last two days.

This brings the total earnings of the film to ₹207.25 crore net in India.

Dhurandhar has surpassed the lifetime earnings of Ranveer Singh's hit, Bajirao Mastani ( ₹184.3 crore). It has also earned more than films like Salman Khan's Sikandar ( ₹109.83 crore), Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani ( ₹153.55 crore), and the 2025 release of Ajay Devgn, Raid 2 ( ₹173.05 crore).

Madhur Bhandarkar on Dhurandhar redefining films Talking about Dhurandhar, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar claimed that the Hindi industry will see a shift after the success of Dhar's film. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, he shared, “Post Dhurandhar’s super success, there will be a big paradigm shift in the Mumbai film industry, driven by strong content, diverse casting, and production houses backing scripts that resonate with audiences on a large scale. This one film is set to redefine the dynamics of Hindi cinema & shift how stories, talent, and conviction come together.”

Besides him, the film was recently praised by many, including Smriti Irani, Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan and others.

All about Dhurandhar Helmed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a spy thriller. Set in Pakistan, the story of the film is based on a mysterious man, Hamza Ali Mazari, who infiltrates the gang of Rehman Dakait in Lyari.

The film stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sara Arjun.

The film has a runtime of 214.1 minutes (3 hours 34 minutes 1 second) and is the first R-rated film in Singh's career.

The official synopsis of the film, as per CBFC, reads: “After the hijacking of IC-814 in 1999 and Parliament attack 2001, India’s Intelligence Bureau Chief - Ajay Sanyal devices an indomitable mission to intrude and rupture the terrorist network in Pakistan, by infiltrating the underworld mafia of Karachi. Meanwhile a 20-year-old boy from Punjab held captive for a revenge crime, is identified by Sanyal.”