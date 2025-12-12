Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 8: Aditya Dhar’s film enters second week, collects ₹222 crore

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 8: Aditya Dhar’s latest action drama continues its strong theatrical run, stepping into its second week with momentum. The film has crossed the ₹200 crore India net mark within seven days, placing Dhar close to the benchmark set by his debut feature, Uri, which earned ₹244 crore. Industry tracker Sacnilk estimates Dhurandhar’s India net total at ₹207 crore for Week 1.

Also Read | Dhurandhar critics row: R Madhavan says knew film would receive bad ratings

Crossing ₹200 crore sets the title apart in the current release slate. Dhurandhar is already the second-highest-grossing film of Sanjay Dutt’s career after KGF: Chapter 2 ( ₹435 crore). Despite major antagonist roles opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Ra.One ( ₹116 crore) and Om Shanti Om ( ₹78 crore), Arjun Rampal has not previously featured in a ₹200-crore film in terms of India net revenue. Akshaye Khanna, meanwhile, had earlier crossed the milestone through Laxman Utekar’s Chhaava, which delivered more than ₹600 crore.

As of 6 pm on Day 8, Dhurandhar is estimated to have earned ₹15.19 crore, taking its India net total to ₹219.02 crore.

Advertisement

For Ranveer Singh, the film currently ranks as his third-highest domestic grosser after Padmaavat and Simmba. The latter holds the second spot at ₹222.44 crore, while Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat remains his top performer at over ₹302 crore.

Average occupancy for Day 8 stood at 28.51%, supported by 19.64% in morning shows and 37.37% in afternoon screenings. Updated figures for evening and night shows will follow.

If Dhurandhar sustains its occupancy and daily trends into the second week, exhibitors are likely to retain a significant number of shows. Early indicators suggest the film is positioned for a strong second-weekend performance.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 1 – ₹ 28 crore

28 crore Day 2 – ₹ 32 crore

32 crore Day 3 – ₹ 43 crore

43 crore Day 4 – ₹ 23.25 crore

23.25 crore Day 5 – ₹ 27 crore

27 crore Day 6 – ₹ 27 crore

27 crore Day 7 – ₹ 27 crore

27 crore Week 1 – ₹ 207.25 crore

207.25 crore Day 8 – ₹ 11.77 crore (as of 6 pm)

11.77 crore (as of 6 pm) Total – ₹ 219.02 crore (early trends) Dhurandhar Budget According to Siasat, the film has been produced at an estimated cost of ₹250 crore. Having already crossed the ₹200-crore India net milestone and inching towards its budget in theatrical earnings alone, Dhurandhar appears set to turn profitable imminently. The worldwide tally stands at ₹313.75 crore across seven days, with overseas contributing ₹65 crore.

Advertisement

Dhurandhar is expected to stream on Netflix following its theatrical run, with an estimated OTT release around 30 January 2026. As per OTTPlay, the platform has acquired the film’s digital rights, scheduling its debut after the cinema window closes.