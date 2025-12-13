Dhurandhar box office collection day 8: Ranveer Singh’s film set to become his second highest-grosser, surpassing Simmba

Dhurandhar box office collection day 8: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's latest film is set to become the highest-grossing film of his career. The film, helmed by Aditya Dhar, is currently ruling the big screens. Dhurandhar recently entered the ₹200 crore box office club in India.

The film is heading towards the ₹250 crore mark domestically now.

Dhurandhar box office collection day 8 According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar minted ₹32 crore net in India on day 8. The film saw a growth of about 18.5% in its earnings as it earned ₹27 crore net.

The total collection made by the Ranveer Singh-starrer is ₹239.25 crore net in India.

With this, Dhurandhar will soon become the second-highest-grossing film of Ranveer Singh's career, overtaking Simmba ( ₹240.3 crore). It recently crossed the lifetime earnings of the actor's Bajirao Mastani ( ₹184.3 crore) and Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani ( ₹153.55 crore).

Dhurandhar occupancy rate and shows on day 8 On day 8, Dhurandhar saw an overall occupancy of about 45.81%. While morning shows recorded the lowest turnout in theatres at 19.64% occupancy, it improved during the afternoon shows with 37.37% occupancy. While evening shows were at 53.08% occupancy, night shows had the highest at 73.16%.

The film continued to dominate theatres across major centres. The Delhi NCR region witnessed the highest number of screenings at 1,254 shows, followed closely by Mumbai with 926 shows. Other key markets till the second Friday included Ahmedabad (518 shows), Pune (463 shows) and Bengaluru (339 shows). Other regions such as Surat (358 shows), Kolkata (300 shows) and Hyderabad (280 shows) also maintained show counts, while Lucknow (220), Jaipur (183) and Chandigarh (186) rounded out the list.

Dhurandhar day-wise box office collections Dhurandhar opened on an impressive note with ₹28 crore on 5 December, its release day. It saw a steady growth over its first weekend as collections hit ₹32 crore on Saturday and peaked at ₹43 crore on Sunday. While Monday witnessed a sharp drop to ₹23.25 crore, the film quickly stabilised, earning ₹27 crore each on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, taking its first week earnings to ₹207.25 crore. Dhurandhar saw a strong jump on Day 8 (Friday) as it entered its second weekend.

The worldwide earnings of the film are awaited.