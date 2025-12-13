Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh–Akshaye Khanna film holds firm, eyes ₹300 crore

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar continues its strong theatrical run, maintaining momentum on its ninth day at the box office with encouraging numbers across key markets.

As per live data from Sacnilk, the film added ₹32.04 crore (India net) on Day 9 (second Saturday), pushing its total domestic collection to ₹271.79 crore. The action drama had closed its first eight days with an estimated ₹239.25 crore.

Occupancy remains encouraging on Day 9 According to early trends, Dhurandhar recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 59.46% on Saturday, December 13, 2025, with morning shows starting on a strong note. The film had earlier registered a sharp surge on second Friday, earning ₹32.5 crore, a 20.37% increase compared with the previous day.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar features an ensemble cast led by Ranveer Singh, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun. Ranveer Singh’s intense on-screen transformation has emerged as one of the film’s major talking points.

Akshaye Khanna’s entry sequence, in particular, has been widely praised, with clips and reactions continuing to trend on social media.

For Ranveer Singh, the film currently stands as his third-highest domestic grosser, after Padmaavat and Simmba. Simmba holds the second position at ₹222.44 crore, while Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat remains his biggest hit with collections exceeding ₹302 crore.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 1 – ₹ 28 crore

28 crore Day 2 – ₹ 32 crore

32 crore Day 3 – ₹ 43 crore

43 crore Day 4 – ₹ 23.25 crore

23.25 crore Day 5 – ₹ 27 crore

27 crore Day 6 – ₹ 27 crore

27 crore Day 7 – ₹ 27 crore

27 crore Week 1 – ₹ 207.25 crore

207.25 crore Day 8 – ₹ 32.5 crore

32.5 crore Day 9 – ₹ 32.04 crore (as of 7pm)

32.04 crore (as of 7pm) Total – ₹ 271.79 crore Dhurandhar Budget According to Siasat, the film has been mounted on an estimated budget of ₹250 crore. Having already crossed the ₹200-crore mark domestically and edging closer to recovering its production cost from theatrical earnings alone, Dhurandhar appears poised to enter the profit zone soon.

The film’s worldwide collection stands at ₹313.75 crore, with overseas markets contributing ₹65 crore so far.

OTT release details Dhurandhar is expected to stream on Netflix after completing its theatrical run. As per OTTPlay, the digital rights have been acquired by the platform, with an estimated OTT release slated for 30 January 2026.