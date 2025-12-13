Subscribe

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh–Akshaye Khanna film holds firm, eyes ₹300 crore

Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar maintained strong momentum on Day 9, recording healthy occupancy levels and adding over 32 crore to its India net total. With collections nearing the 300-crore mark, the film is set for a solid second weekend at the box office.

Anjali Thakur
Published13 Dec 2025, 07:24 PM IST
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 9
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 9(Screengrab @YouTube | trailer)

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar continues its strong theatrical run, maintaining momentum on its ninth day at the box office with encouraging numbers across key markets.

As per live data from Sacnilk, the film added 32.04 crore (India net) on Day 9 (second Saturday), pushing its total domestic collection to 271.79 crore. The action drama had closed its first eight days with an estimated 239.25 crore.

Occupancy remains encouraging on Day 9

According to early trends, Dhurandhar recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 59.46% on Saturday, December 13, 2025, with morning shows starting on a strong note. The film had earlier registered a sharp surge on second Friday, earning 32.5 crore, a 20.37% increase compared with the previous day.

Also Read | Dhurandhar box office day 8: Ranveer film set to become his 2nd highest-grosser

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar features an ensemble cast led by Ranveer Singh, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun. Ranveer Singh’s intense on-screen transformation has emerged as one of the film’s major talking points.

Akshaye Khanna’s entry sequence, in particular, has been widely praised, with clips and reactions continuing to trend on social media.

For Ranveer Singh, the film currently stands as his third-highest domestic grosser, after Padmaavat and Simmba. Simmba holds the second position at 222.44 crore, while Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat remains his biggest hit with collections exceeding 302 crore.

Also Read | Rohit Shetty hails Ranveer Singh; calls Dhurandhar ‘naya Hindi cinema’

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

  • Day 1 – 28 crore
  • Day 2 – 32 crore
  • Day 3 – 43 crore
  • Day 4 – 23.25 crore
  • Day 5 – 27 crore
  • Day 6 – 27 crore
  • Day 7 – 27 crore
  • Week 1 – 207.25 crore
  • Day 8 – 32.5 crore
  • Day 9 – 32.04 crore (as of 7pm)
  • Total – 271.79 crore

Dhurandhar Budget

According to Siasat, the film has been mounted on an estimated budget of 250 crore. Having already crossed the 200-crore mark domestically and edging closer to recovering its production cost from theatrical earnings alone, Dhurandhar appears poised to enter the profit zone soon.

The film’s worldwide collection stands at 313.75 crore, with overseas markets contributing 65 crore so far.

OTT release details

Dhurandhar is expected to stream on Netflix after completing its theatrical run. As per OTTPlay, the digital rights have been acquired by the platform, with an estimated OTT release slated for 30 January 2026.

Also Read | AIMIM's spokesperson backs Dhurandhar amid anti-Pakistan theme row

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and R. Madhavan.

 
 
