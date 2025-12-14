Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh starrer sees 63% growth, on track to hit ₹450 crore mark today

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh's starrer is on a winning spree to break records. Dhurandhar continues to pull in significant numbers well beyond its opening week. The spy saga continues its impressive run in week 2 as it recorded 63.08% uptick in revenue on 13 December.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 9 The A rated movie, featuring intense violence, did a business of ₹292.75 crore net in India during its 9-day run in theatres, according to Industry tracker Sacnilk. On second Saturday in theatres, Dhurandhar raked in ₹53 crore net, making it the highest single day domestic collection so far.

After an impressive opening of ₹28 crore net in India, Ranveer Singh's movie minted ₹75 crore net over the first weekend and is eyeing an even bigger second weekend. Before the second Friday surge in revenue, it registered consistent collection over three preceding days by raking in ₹27 crore net.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X announced that Dhurandhar makers have announced midnight shows in Mumbai and Pune amid strong demand. The post states, “Dhurandhar goes round the clock... Midnight shows – commencing from 12.45 am onwards – have begun in #Mumbai. In #Pune too, shows are commencing from 12.20 am onwards, underlining the film's unstoppable demand.”

Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Collection Despite ban across the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council, the movie grossed ₹436.25 crore at the worldwide box office during its 9-day run and is on track to hit ₹450 crore mark today. While India gross stands at ₹351.25 crore, it raked it ₹85 crore gross at the overseas market.

Dhurandhar made history at the North American box office by breaching the long-standing second-Friday record held by Baahubali 2 - The Conclusion. The spy action thriller not only recorded the biggest second Friday domestically but also marked the biggest second Friday in North America market for an Indian film.