Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh starrer sees 63% growth, on track to hit ₹450 crore mark today

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh starrer is on track to hit 450 crore mark today after 63% uptick in earnings on Saturday. Fuelled by positive audience reactions, it is breaking records and has commenced midnight shows in Mumbai and Pune.

Fareha Naaz
Updated14 Dec 2025, 07:11 AM IST
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh starrer is available for midnight shows in Mumbai and Pune.
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh starrer is available for midnight shows in Mumbai and Pune.(Screengrab from YouTube/Saregama Music)

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh's starrer is on a winning spree to break records. Dhurandhar continues to pull in significant numbers well beyond its opening week. The spy saga continues its impressive run in week 2 as it recorded 63.08% uptick in revenue on 13 December.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 9

The A rated movie, featuring intense violence, did a business of 292.75 crore net in India during its 9-day run in theatres, according to Industry tracker Sacnilk. On second Saturday in theatres, Dhurandhar raked in 53 crore net, making it the highest single day domestic collection so far.

After an impressive opening of 28 crore net in India, Ranveer Singh's movie minted 75 crore net over the first weekend and is eyeing an even bigger second weekend. Before the second Friday surge in revenue, it registered consistent collection over three preceding days by raking in 27 crore net.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X announced that Dhurandhar makers have announced midnight shows in Mumbai and Pune amid strong demand. The post states, “Dhurandhar goes round the clock... Midnight shows – commencing from 12.45 am onwards – have begun in #Mumbai. In #Pune too, shows are commencing from 12.20 am onwards, underlining the film's unstoppable demand.”

Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Collection

Despite ban across the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council, the movie grossed 436.25 crore at the worldwide box office during its 9-day run and is on track to hit 450 crore mark today. While India gross stands at 351.25 crore, it raked it 85 crore gross at the overseas market.

Dhurandhar made history at the North American box office by breaching the long-standing second-Friday record held by Baahubali 2 - The Conclusion. The spy action thriller not only recorded the biggest second Friday domestically but also marked the biggest second Friday in North America market for an Indian film.

In 2017, SS Rajamouli's epic had minted $828,000 on its second Friday in the North America market — a benchmark that remained untouched for years. However, Ranveer Singh's spy action thriller grossed around $900,000 on second-Friday. According to Sacnilk, Aditya Dhar helmed movie's strong performance is driven by “word-of-mouth, repeat footfalls” and remarkable audience response among the diaspora.

 
 
