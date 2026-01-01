Dhurandhar box office collection: Ranveer Singh movie becomes first Hindi movie to score double digit for over 25 days

Dhurandhar box office collection: Adding to the list of many historic milestones, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, which has completed 27 days at the Indian box office, is now also the first Hindi movie ever to record double-digit daily net collections for 25+ consecutive days.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, even in the post-holiday phase, Dhurandhar managed to stay firmly in double digits, a benchmark that no previous Hindi blockbuster has achieved. The previous record holder was Pushpa 2, which scored a double-digit collection of 21 days in Hindi.

Advertisement

The movie has remained in double-digit figures, with its Day 27 collection reaching ₹11 crore, according to Sacnilk.

With no major Hindi release in the immediate future, Dhurandhar is expected to continue its golden run at the box office.

Dhurandhar has shown unreal consistency well into its fourth week — not only registering the biggest fourth weekend and fourth week in Hindi cinema history, but also comfortably surpassing the previous benchmarks set by pan-India juggernauts by a long margin.

However, it is now beginning to show early signs of slowing down, with daily collections expected to fall into the ₹10 crore range on New Year's Day. Dhurandhar has earned ₹3.22 crore on Day 28, according to early estimates at 2:00 PM.

Advertisement

Dhurandhar Day 27: Occupancy Dhurandhar had an overall 22.72% Hindi Occupancy on the 4th Wednesday:

Morning Shows: 14.42%

Afternoon Shows: 28.40%

Evening Shows: 25.48%

Night Shows: 22.57%

Bengaluru reported the highest overall occupancy at 41.25 per cent, driven by strong afternoon (56 per cent) and evening (51 per cent) shows across 310 screenings. Chennai followed with an overall occupancy of 35.75 per cent, maintaining a steady performance throughout the day despite a limited number of shows.

Dhurandhar to overtake SRK's Jawan soon Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has already crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Dhurandhar has also achieved a rare milestone, becoming the only non-multilingual Indian film to enter the ₹1,000 crore club without releases in China.

Advertisement

The film has surpassed the global box office collections of several major hits, including Anil Sharma’s Gadar 2 ( ₹686 crore), Amar Kaushik’s Stree 2 ( ₹857 crore), Laxman Utekar’s Chhaava ( ₹807 crore), and Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan ( ₹1,055 crore).