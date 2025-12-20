Dhurandhar Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh's movie beats KGF Chapter 2, becomes highest-grossing film in IMAX India

Industry experts believe that Dhurandhar will likely breach the 1,000 crore gross global milestone with the long Christmas and New Year holidays in sight.

Arshdeep Kaur
Published20 Dec 2025, 10:03 AM IST
Ranveer Singh’s movie is on a record-breaking spree at box office
Ranveer Singh’s movie is on a record-breaking spree at box office(Screengrab from YouTube/Saregama Music)

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 15: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar has taken the box office by storm, both domestically and internationally. By the end of Day 15, Aditya Dhar's spy action thriller movie has already crossed the 700 crore gross milestone globally, and is eyeing to hit 1000 crore by the end of the holiday season.

Continuing its record-breaking spree, Dhurandhar is now also the highest-grossing Indian movie in IMAX in India, beating Yash's KGF: Chapter 2.

Also Read | Ram Gopal Varma calls Dhurandhar a ‘quantum leap’, Aditya Dhar responds

Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 15

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar is having a dream run at the global box office, having already grossed over 737.5 crore worldwide in 15 days and 579.5 crore in India. The movie's overseas collection was reported to be 158 crore.

Industry experts believe that Dhurandhar will likely breach the 1,000 crore milestone with the long Christmas and New Year holidays in sight.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 15

Sacnilk data shows that Dhurandhar's collection on Friday, Day 15, was 22.5 crore. This was 3.23 per cent lower than what the movie earned on the previous day. However, considering that this is the movie's third week in theatres, the numbers are very good.

With this, the 15-day net total for Dhurandhar stands at 483 crore.

The movie now ranks 7th in the elite All-Time Top 10 Highest-Grossing Bollywood Films (Hindi Net) list, beating Aamir Khan's Dangal, Sanju and PK for the spot.

Also Read | Dhurandhar beats Dangal, becomes 7th highest grossing Bollywood movie

Dhurandhar's IMAX run ends

Dhurandhar has finished its two weeks, 14 days, of theatrical run in IMAX on December 18, just ahead of Avatar: Fire & Ash release on December 19.

The movie had a blockbuster run in IMAX screens across India. According to Sacnilk data, in its two-week window, Dhurandhar earned nearly 16.50 crore gross. This makes it one of the highest-grossing films in IMAX in India.

Reportedly, Dhurandhar is now the highest-grossing Indian film in IMAX in India, beating Yash-fronted KGF: Chapter 2, which minted 15.50 crore domestically.

Dhurandhar vs Avatar

Dhurandhar, released on December 15, is now competing with Hollywood titan Avatar.

However, even in its third week at the ticket window, Dhurandhar has not lost its spark and has performed better than James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash on December 19.

Avatar opened in India with 20.05 crore on Friday, while Dhurandhar earned 22.5 crore.

Also Read | Avatar: Fire and Ash collection: James Cameron faces Dhurandhar storm in India

Dhurandhar: Plot

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar's plot revolves around real incidents like the IC 814 hijacking of 1999 and the 2001 Parliament attack.

Besides Ranveer Singh, the star cast features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal, with Sara Arjun, Naveen Kaushik, Rakesh Bedi and Danish Pandor in pivotal roles.

Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the film features a runtime of 3 hours and 32 minutes.

Bollywood NewsBollywood FilmsHindi Cinema
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEntertainmentDhurandhar Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh's movie beats KGF Chapter 2, becomes highest-grossing film in IMAX India
More
OPEN IN APP

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.