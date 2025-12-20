Dhurandhar Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh's movie beats KGF Chapter 2, becomes highest-grossing film in IMAX India

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 15: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar has taken the box office by storm, both domestically and internationally. By the end of Day 15, Aditya Dhar's spy action thriller movie has already crossed the ₹700 crore gross milestone globally, and is eyeing to hit ₹1000 crore by the end of the holiday season.

Continuing its record-breaking spree, Dhurandhar is now also the highest-grossing Indian movie in IMAX in India, beating Yash's KGF: Chapter 2.

Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 15 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar is having a dream run at the global box office, having already grossed over ₹737.5 crore worldwide in 15 days and ₹579.5 crore in India. The movie's overseas collection was reported to be ₹158 crore.

Industry experts believe that Dhurandhar will likely breach the ₹1,000 crore milestone with the long Christmas and New Year holidays in sight.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 15 Sacnilk data shows that Dhurandhar's collection on Friday, Day 15, was ₹22.5 crore. This was 3.23 per cent lower than what the movie earned on the previous day. However, considering that this is the movie's third week in theatres, the numbers are very good.

With this, the 15-day net total for Dhurandhar stands at ₹483 crore.

The movie now ranks 7th in the elite All-Time Top 10 Highest-Grossing Bollywood Films (Hindi Net) list, beating Aamir Khan's Dangal, Sanju and PK for the spot.

Dhurandhar's IMAX run ends Dhurandhar has finished its two weeks, 14 days, of theatrical run in IMAX on December 18, just ahead of Avatar: Fire & Ash release on December 19.

The movie had a blockbuster run in IMAX screens across India. According to Sacnilk data, in its two-week window, Dhurandhar earned nearly ₹16.50 crore gross. This makes it one of the highest-grossing films in IMAX in India.

Reportedly, Dhurandhar is now the highest-grossing Indian film in IMAX in India, beating Yash-fronted KGF: Chapter 2, which minted ₹15.50 crore domestically.

Dhurandhar vs Avatar Dhurandhar, released on December 15, is now competing with Hollywood titan Avatar.

However, even in its third week at the ticket window, Dhurandhar has not lost its spark and has performed better than James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash on December 19.

Avatar opened in India with ₹20.05 crore on Friday, while Dhurandhar earned ₹22.5 crore.

Dhurandhar: Plot Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar's plot revolves around real incidents like the IC 814 hijacking of 1999 and the 2001 Parliament attack.

Besides Ranveer Singh, the star cast features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal, with Sara Arjun, Naveen Kaushik, Rakesh Bedi and Danish Pandor in pivotal roles.

