Dhurandhar Box Office Collections Day 24: Aditya Dhar’s movie breaks another record, more than doubles Pushpa 2 numbers

Dhurandhar continues to have massive box office collections on Day 24 as well. Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller has refused to slow down.

The film opened well, earning ₹28 crore on its first Friday and growing steadily over the opening weekend, reaching ₹32 crore on Saturday and ₹43 crore on Sunday. Box office collections dropped on the first Monday but remained steady through the week, ending Week 1 with an impressive ₹207.25 crore.

Week 2 performed even better, driven by strong weekend numbers of ₹32.5 crore, ₹53 crore and ₹58 crore, respectively. Although weekday numbers dipped again, the film still closed its second week at ₹253.25 crore. It shows a healthy rise of 22.20% from the previous week.

In Week 3, the film experienced a natural decline but still maintained stable box office collections. It earned ₹172 crore for the week. By Day 24, with early estimates, the total India net collection reached ₹690.25 crore. On Day 24 itself, the Akshaye Khanna starrer earned ₹22.25 crore after minting ₹20.5 crore on Saturday.

By Day 23, the movie collected ₹230 crore from the overseas market while numbers for Day 24 are still awaited. The India gross collection crossed the ₹800 crore mark on Day 23 itself.

The worldwide collection now stands at ₹1,058.25 crore, as per the most recent available data. In worldwide box office collections, it is still behind Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan ( ₹1,160 crore). However, it seems like a matter of time.

Dhurandhar Day 24 Box Office Collection Dhurandhar has recorded the highest Day 24 collection in Bollywood history, earning ₹22.25 crore on its 24th day. Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2 stands way behind with a Day 24 figure of ₹10 crore.

Other top performers on Day 24 include URI: The Surgical Strike ( ₹8.92 crore), Chhaaava and Stree 2 ( ₹8.5 crore each) and Jawan ( ₹8.27 crore). Films like Gadar 2, Baahubali 2, Mahavatar Narsimha and Tanhaji also feature, each earning between ₹6 and ₹8 crore on Day 24.

Since Day 12, the Ranveer Singh starrer has secured the top position for day-wise historical charts, with the exception of Day 18. Even before Day 12, the film topped many day-wise historical charts.

Dhurandhar, however, needs to earn a lot more to become the top-grossing Hindi original movie of all time. The position is securely held by Aamir Khan’s Dangal. Thanks to its phenomenal box office collection in China, the sports movie holds the top position with a total of ₹2,070.3 crore.