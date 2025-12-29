Subscribe

Dhurandhar Box Office Collections Day 24: Aditya Dhar’s movie breaks another record, more than doubles Pushpa 2 numbers

Dhurandhar has dominated day-wise historical charts since Day 12, except for Day 18. On Day 24, Aditya Dhar's movie more than doubled Pushpa 2 numbers. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated29 Dec 2025, 07:25 AM IST
Dhurandhar continues to have massive box office collections on Day 24 as well. Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller has refused to slow down.

The film opened well, earning 28 crore on its first Friday and growing steadily over the opening weekend, reaching 32 crore on Saturday and 43 crore on Sunday. Box office collections dropped on the first Monday but remained steady through the week, ending Week 1 with an impressive 207.25 crore.

Also Read | Avatar movie conquers the world, only to kneel down to Dhurandhar in India

Week 2 performed even better, driven by strong weekend numbers of 32.5 crore, 53 crore and 58 crore, respectively. Although weekday numbers dipped again, the film still closed its second week at 253.25 crore. It shows a healthy rise of 22.20% from the previous week.

In Week 3, the film experienced a natural decline but still maintained stable box office collections. It earned 172 crore for the week. By Day 24, with early estimates, the total India net collection reached 690.25 crore. On Day 24 itself, the Akshaye Khanna starrer earned 22.25 crore after minting 20.5 crore on Saturday.

By Day 23, the movie collected 230 crore from the overseas market while numbers for Day 24 are still awaited. The India gross collection crossed the 800 crore mark on Day 23 itself.

Also Read | Nick Jonas dances to Dhurandhar track; Ranveer Singh drops ‘Jiju’ comment

The worldwide collection now stands at 1,058.25 crore, as per the most recent available data. In worldwide box office collections, it is still behind Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan ( 1,160 crore). However, it seems like a matter of time.

Dhurandhar Day 24 Box Office Collection

Dhurandhar has recorded the highest Day 24 collection in Bollywood history, earning 22.25 crore on its 24th day. Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2 stands way behind with a Day 24 figure of 10 crore.

Other top performers on Day 24 include URI: The Surgical Strike ( 8.92 crore), Chhaaava and Stree 2 ( 8.5 crore each) and Jawan ( 8.27 crore). Films like Gadar 2, Baahubali 2, Mahavatar Narsimha and Tanhaji also feature, each earning between 6 and 8 crore on Day 24.

Also Read | Don 3 hits the brakes amid Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar success?

Since Day 12, the Ranveer Singh starrer has secured the top position for day-wise historical charts, with the exception of Day 18. Even before Day 12, the film topped many day-wise historical charts.

Dhurandhar, however, needs to earn a lot more to become the top-grossing Hindi original movie of all time. The position is securely held by Aamir Khan’s Dangal. Thanks to its phenomenal box office collection in China, the sports movie holds the top position with a total of 2,070.3 crore.

Disclosure: All numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

 
 
