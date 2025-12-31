Dhurandhar box office Day 27: Ranveer Singh film ₹32 crore shy of beating Jawan globally, mints this amount

The makers of the spy action film Dhurandhar have been enjoying a strong box office run for nearly a month. The Ranveer Singh-starrer earned ₹6.87 crore at the India net box office by 7 pm on its 27th day, taking its total domestic collections to ₹719.12 crore.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has already crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark at the worldwide box office. However, it is now beginning to show early signs of slowing down, with daily collections falling into the ₹10–15 crore range.

Dhurandhar has also achieved a rare milestone, becoming the only non-multilingual Indian film to enter the ₹1,000 crore club without releases in China.

The film has surpassed the global box office collections of several major hits, including Anil Sharma’s Gadar 2 ( ₹686 crore), Amar Kaushik’s Stree 2 ( ₹857 crore), Laxman Utekar’s Chhaava ( ₹807 crore), and Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan ( ₹1,055 crore).

So far, Dhurandhar has earned ₹1,128 crore worldwide. The film now needs just ₹32 crore more to overtake the lifetime global collections of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which stands at ₹1,160 crore.

Dhurandhar Day 27 Hindi (2D) Occupancy: Bengaluru leads, Chennai and Kolkata strong Dhurandhar recorded mixed occupancy across major cities on Day 27, with southern metros showing stronger audience turnout compared to several northern regions.

Bengaluru reported the highest overall occupancy at 45 per cent, driven by strong afternoon (56 per cent) and evening (51 per cent) shows across 310 screenings. Chennai followed with 36 per cent overall occupancy, with steady performance throughout the day despite a limited number of shows.

Kolkata also showed solid interest, registering 33 per cent overall occupancy. Evening shows performed particularly well at 47 per cent, indicating higher footfall later in the day.

In western India, Pune recorded 26.33 per cent overall occupancy, while Mumbai stood at 22 per cent across 828 shows. The National Capital Region (NCR) saw an overall occupancy of 23.33 per cent, supported mainly by afternoon and evening shows.

Jaipur (25.67 per cent) and Hyderabad (24.67 per cent) reported moderate turnout, while Lucknow recorded 20.67 per cent occupancy.

