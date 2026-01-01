Subscribe

Dhurandhar box office collection Day 28: Ranveer Singh starrer dominates New Year Day, earns big

The film continues to dominate theatres despite the release of Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.

Published1 Jan 2026, 06:37 PM IST
Ranveer Singh and Danish Pandor in a still from 'Dhurandhar'.
Aditya Dhar’s directorial Dhurandhar continues its impressive run at the box office, showing no signs of slowing down. After crossing the 1,000 crore mark globally and overtaking major hits such as Chhaava, Pathaan and Stree 2, the film has now become the highest-grossing Indian film in a single language.

On its twenty-eight day, the Ranveer Singh–starrer earned 12.68 crore at the domestic box office as of 6 pm, taking its total India collection to 735.93 crore, according to Sacnilk.

With these earnings, Dhurandhar has moved ahead of top grossers like Jawan and Pushpa 2, both of which crossed the 1,050 crore mark worldwide after releasing in multiple languages. When all versions are considered, Dhurandhar currently ranks as the seventh highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

Strong New Year's Day performance

Trade analyst Het Tanna shared a post on X praising the film’s New Year's Day performance, writing, “DHURANDHAR! DHURANDHAR! DHURANDHAR! Dhurandhar smashes the box office on New Year's Day, smashing afternoon – brilliant occupancies – packed shows – crazy day loading.”

He also highlighted occupancy levels across major centres:

Delhi NCR: 60%+

Mumbai: 55%

Bengaluru: 80%+

Pune: 50%+

Hyderabad: 55%

Chennai: 80%+

Lucknow: 50%+

Kolkata: 50%+

On Day 28, Dhurandhar recorded an overall 31.43% Hindi occupancy on its fourth Thursday, with 14.31% occupancy in morning shows and 48.54% in afternoon shows, according to Sacnilk.

Set to overtake Jawan

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has already crossed the 1,000 crore milestone at the global box office. It has also achieved a rare feat by becoming the only non-multilingual Indian film to enter the 1,000 crore club without a release in China.

So far, Dhurandhar has earned 1,128 crore worldwide. It now requires just 32 crore more to surpass the lifetime global collection of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which stands at 1,160 crore.

