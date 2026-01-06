Dhurandhar Box Office Day 32: Ranveer Singh's movie yet to beat Pushpa 2 as biggest Hindi net grosser of all time

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 32: Ranveer Singh's action thriller movie Dhurandhar is continuing its historic box office run well into the fifth week.

With no major signs of slowing down, even on its 32nd day in the theatres, Dhurandhar is now very close to rewriting the all-time Hindi cinema net gross record books, beating Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar's total net collection has surged past 776 crore in just 32 days. With this, the superhit blockbuster is now only approximately ₹36 crore away from Pushpa 2, which currently holds the record for being the biggest Hindi net grosser of all time.

With no major Hindi releases posing a serious threat to its box office hold in the immediate future, Dhurandhar is well-positioned to overtake Pushpa 2 and claim the all-time Hindi net box office crown in the coming weeks.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 32 According to Sacnilk numbers, Dhurandhar witnessed a sharp decline of 64.71 per cent in its fifth Monday earnings. However, the movie still minted ₹4.50 crore.

The dip, however, can be caused by several factors, including it being the first working day after the end of the holiday season.

With this, the 32-day net total of the movie stands at ₹776.75 crore.

Dhurandhar Day 32: Occupancy Dhurandhar, which hit the theatres on 5 December 2025, had an overall 11.64% Hindi Occupancy on Monday, 5 January 2026:

Morning Shows: 6.84%

Afternoon Shows: 13.09%

Evening Shows: 14.41%

Night Shows: 12.23%