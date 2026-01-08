Dhurandhar Box Office Day 34: Ranveer Singh starrer beats RRR to become 4th highest-grossing Indian movie worldwide

Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 34: Ranveer Singh-starrer has done it again! Dhurandhar is now the fourth-highest-grossing Indian movie of all time globally.
The Aditya Dhar film achieved this feat by beating SS Rajamouli’s RRR; Dhurandhar surpassed the lifetime collection of Ram Charan-starrer right before ending five weeks at the ticket window.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie grossed a total of ₹1,228 crore worldwide, which put it level with RRR. Of this, Dhurandhar earned ₹285 crore from the overseas market.
Dhurandhar surpassed RRR as shows for Thursday began screening, reported Hindustan Times, noting that the movie is still earning a decent ₹7-8 crore gross worldwide each day.
Sacnilk data revealed that Dhurandhar has now earned just under $32 million internationally, including a monumental $20 million from North America alone.
This makes Dhurandhar one of the top 15 highest-grossing Indian films overseas, despite not being released in the Middle East.
For Dhurandhar to be crowned the ultimate winner of the highest-grossing Indian movies of all time, globally, it will have to beat Dangal ( ₹2070 crore), Baahubali Vol 2 ( ₹1788 crore), and Pushpa 2 ( ₹1742 crore).
Currently, the movie is far from achieving the feat, and might have to settle for 4th place in the list.
According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar earned ₹4.25 crore on Wednesday, Day 34. The numbers have only started dwindling to below ₹5 crore over the last three days.
The movie, still strong after over a month, has begun to show signs of slowing down, but still has enough legs to make it through another week.
After a record-breaking fifth week, Dhurandhar is all set to enter its 6th week tomorrow. However, Prabhas' The Raja Saab release on January 9 will come as the movie's first real test at the ticket window.
With this, the 34-day net total collection of Dhurandhar stands at ₹786 crore, as per Sacnilk.
Dhurandhar had an overall 10.69% Hindi Occupancy on Wednesday:
Morning Shows: 6.69%
Afternoon Shows: 11.88%
Evening Shows: 12.90%
Night Shows: 11.30%
The movie still has a massive number of shows across the country, with 908 screenings in Delhi-NCR and 604 in Mumbai. Chennai, with 62 shows, had the highest occupancy of 24.50% on Tuesday. Bengaluru, Mumbai and Pune followed closely with 15.75%, 12.75% and 12.75% occupancy.
