Dhurandhar Box Office Day 34: Ranveer Singh starrer beats RRR to become 4th highest-grossing Indian movie worldwide

Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 34: Ranveer Singh-starrer has done it again! Dhurandhar is now the fourth-highest-grossing Indian movie of all time globally.

The Aditya Dhar film achieved this feat by beating SS Rajamouli’s RRR; Dhurandhar surpassed the lifetime collection of Ram Charan-starrer right before ending five weeks at the ticket window.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie grossed a total of ₹1,228 crore worldwide, which put it level with RRR. Of this, Dhurandhar earned ₹285 crore from the overseas market.

Dhurandhar surpassed RRR as shows for Thursday began screening, reported Hindustan Times, noting that the movie is still earning a decent ₹7-8 crore gross worldwide each day.

Sacnilk data revealed that Dhurandhar has now earned just under $32 million internationally, including a monumental $20 million from North America alone.

This makes Dhurandhar one of the top 15 highest-grossing Indian films overseas, despite not being released in the Middle East.

Which 3 movies are ahead of Dhurandhar on the top-grossing list? For Dhurandhar to be crowned the ultimate winner of the highest-grossing Indian movies of all time, globally, it will have to beat Dangal ( ₹2070 crore), Baahubali Vol 2 ( ₹1788 crore), and Pushpa 2 ( ₹1742 crore).

Currently, the movie is far from achieving the feat, and might have to settle for 4th place in the list.

Also Read | Dhurandhar box office collection day 34: Ranveer Singh film sets new record

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 34 According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar earned ₹4.25 crore on Wednesday, Day 34. The numbers have only started dwindling to below ₹5 crore over the last three days.

The movie, still strong after over a month, has begun to show signs of slowing down, but still has enough legs to make it through another week.

After a record-breaking fifth week, Dhurandhar is all set to enter its 6th week tomorrow. However, Prabhas' The Raja Saab release on January 9 will come as the movie's first real test at the ticket window.

With this, the 34-day net total collection of Dhurandhar stands at ₹786 crore, as per Sacnilk.

Dhurandhar Day 34: Occupancy Dhurandhar had an overall 10.69% Hindi Occupancy on Wednesday:

Morning Shows: 6.69%

Afternoon Shows: 11.88%

Evening Shows: 12.90%

Night Shows: 11.30%