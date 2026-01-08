Subscribe

Dhurandhar Box Office Day 34: Ranveer Singh starrer beats RRR to become 4th highest-grossing Indian movie worldwide

Dhurandhar is still earning a decent 7-8 crore gross worldwide each day.

Arshdeep Kaur
Published8 Jan 2026, 02:52 PM IST
Advertisement
Dhurandhar
Dhurandhar (Screengrab from YouTube/Saregama Music)
AI Quick Read

Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 34: Ranveer Singh-starrer has done it again! Dhurandhar is now the fourth-highest-grossing Indian movie of all time globally.

The Aditya Dhar film achieved this feat by beating SS Rajamouli’s RRR; Dhurandhar surpassed the lifetime collection of Ram Charan-starrer right before ending five weeks at the ticket window.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie grossed a total of 1,228 crore worldwide, which put it level with RRR. Of this, Dhurandhar earned 285 crore from the overseas market.

Advertisement

Dhurandhar surpassed RRR as shows for Thursday began screening, reported Hindustan Times, noting that the movie is still earning a decent 7-8 crore gross worldwide each day.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla officially postponed: Is it because of Dhurandhar?

Sacnilk data revealed that Dhurandhar has now earned just under $32 million internationally, including a monumental $20 million from North America alone.

This makes Dhurandhar one of the top 15 highest-grossing Indian films overseas, despite not being released in the Middle East.

Which 3 movies are ahead of Dhurandhar on the top-grossing list?

For Dhurandhar to be crowned the ultimate winner of the highest-grossing Indian movies of all time, globally, it will have to beat Dangal ( 2070 crore), Baahubali Vol 2 ( 1788 crore), and Pushpa 2 ( 1742 crore).

Advertisement

Currently, the movie is far from achieving the feat, and might have to settle for 4th place in the list.

Also Read | Dhurandhar box office collection day 34: Ranveer Singh film sets new record

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 34

According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar earned 4.25 crore on Wednesday, Day 34. The numbers have only started dwindling to below 5 crore over the last three days.

The movie, still strong after over a month, has begun to show signs of slowing down, but still has enough legs to make it through another week.

After a record-breaking fifth week, Dhurandhar is all set to enter its 6th week tomorrow. However, Prabhas' The Raja Saab release on January 9 will come as the movie's first real test at the ticket window.

Advertisement

With this, the 34-day net total collection of Dhurandhar stands at 786 crore, as per Sacnilk.

Also Read | Dhurandhar Box Office Day 33: Is Ranveer's movie slowing down after 5 weeks?

Dhurandhar Day 34: Occupancy

Dhurandhar had an overall 10.69% Hindi Occupancy on Wednesday:

Morning Shows: 6.69%

Afternoon Shows: 11.88%

Evening Shows: 12.90%

Night Shows: 11.30%

The movie still has a massive number of shows across the country, with 908 screenings in Delhi-NCR and 604 in Mumbai. Chennai, with 62 shows, had the highest occupancy of 24.50% on Tuesday. Bengaluru, Mumbai and Pune followed closely with 15.75%, 12.75% and 12.75% occupancy.

Bollywood NewsBollywood FilmsHindi Cinema
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentDhurandhar Box Office Day 34: Ranveer Singh starrer beats RRR to become 4th highest-grossing Indian movie worldwide
Read Next Story