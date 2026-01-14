Dhurandhar Box Office Day 40: Ranveer Singh's film enters elite list of top all-time Indian hits overseas alongside PK

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 40: Ranveer Singh's movie, Dhurandhar, which released in cinemas on 5 December 2025, is still maintaining a strong hold at the box office. But for blockbusters become legends, they must perform well at the global box office.
Dhurandhar, after already asserting its dominance at the domestic box office, stormed into the elite club of the all-time Top 10 list of highest-grossing Indian films overseas on Day 40 at the box office, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.
This elite club has been dominated by films that achieved astronomical success in markets like China. However, for the Aditya Dhar movie, the feat is even more remarkable, given the significant hurdles it faced.
By Day 40, Dhurandhar has already stormed into the #10 spot on the all-time overseas list with a monumental collection of ₹290 crore, as per Sacnilk.
This incredible achievement, Sacnilk said, is the crowning jewel on its staggering worldwide gross, which has surpassed ₹1259.5 crore to date, already cementing its legacy as one of the highest-grossing Indian films in history.
Dhurandhar's ranking is special because it did not secure a release in the lucrative Gulf countries, a market that is consistently a major contributor to a blockbuster's international tally. According to Sacknilk, citing industry analysts, this resulted in a potential loss of at least ₹90 crore.
Had the Ranveer Singh film earned this amount, its total overseas collection would have surged to ₹380 crore. Hypothetically, it would have catapulted Dhurandhar four places up the ladder to the #6 position, surpassing the epic Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, placing it just behind the Shah Rukh Khan starrers.
Dangal: ₹1535.3 crore
Secret Superstar: ₹831.47 crore
Bajrangi Bhaijaan: ₹489.47 crore
Jawan: ₹400 crore
Pathaan: ₹397.5 crore
Baahubali 2 - The Conclusion: ₹371.16 crore
Andhadhun: ₹347.62 crore
RRR: ₹314.15 crore
PK: ₹303 crore
Dhurandhar: ₹290 crore
Most of these films made it to the elite list, thanks to the undeniable massive influence of the Chinese box office. Shah Rukh Khan's films, however, achieved their mammoth numbers without a China release, dominating traditional markets across the USA, Canada, UK, and Australia. SS Rajamouli also managed to transcend the language barrier, creating two global hits.
Dhurandhar's entry into this list is a watershed moment, proving that a film can achieve global blockbuster status even without access to all key markets.
Ranveer Singh-starrer's India Net collection stood at ₹810.50 crore on Tuesday, January 13, challenging the records of modern classics like Jawan and Uri.
The film, so far, has been defined by blistering speed—becoming the second-fastest Hindi film to cross the coveted ₹500 crore net mark—and incredible longevity, with its powerful sixth-week collections.
