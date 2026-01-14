Dhurandhar Box Office Day 40: Ranveer Singh's film enters elite list of top all-time Indian hits overseas alongside PK

Dhurandhar's ranking is special because it did not secure a release in the lucrative Gulf countries, a market that is consistently a major contributor to a blockbuster's international tally.

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated14 Jan 2026, 07:30 AM IST
Ranveer Singh’s action film Dhurandhar
Ranveer Singh’s action film Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 40: Ranveer Singh's movie, Dhurandhar, which released in cinemas on 5 December 2025, is still maintaining a strong hold at the box office. But for blockbusters become legends, they must perform well at the global box office.

Dhurandhar, after already asserting its dominance at the domestic box office, stormed into the elite club of the all-time Top 10 list of highest-grossing Indian films overseas on Day 40 at the box office, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

This elite club has been dominated by films that achieved astronomical success in markets like China. However, for the Aditya Dhar movie, the feat is even more remarkable, given the significant hurdles it faced.

Also Read | RGV calls Dhurandhar vs Toxic clash ‘Dhuroxic’, frames it as ideological battle

Dhurandhar overseas box office collection

By Day 40, Dhurandhar has already stormed into the #10 spot on the all-time overseas list with a monumental collection of 290 crore, as per Sacnilk.

This incredible achievement, Sacnilk said, is the crowning jewel on its staggering worldwide gross, which has surpassed 1259.5 crore to date, already cementing its legacy as one of the highest-grossing Indian films in history.

Dhurandhar's ranking is special because it did not secure a release in the lucrative Gulf countries, a market that is consistently a major contributor to a blockbuster's international tally. According to Sacknilk, citing industry analysts, this resulted in a potential loss of at least 90 crore.

Had the Ranveer Singh film earned this amount, its total overseas collection would have surged to 380 crore. Hypothetically, it would have catapulted Dhurandhar four places up the ladder to the #6 position, surpassing the epic Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, placing it just behind the Shah Rukh Khan starrers.

Also Read | Dhurandhar Box Office Day 39: Ranveer film pulls bigger crowd than The Raja Saab

Top 10 Indian Films - Overseas Gross Collection

Dangal: 1535.3 crore

Secret Superstar: 831.47 crore

Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 489.47 crore

Jawan: 400 crore

Pathaan: 397.5 crore

Baahubali 2 - The Conclusion: 371.16 crore

Andhadhun: 347.62 crore

RRR: 314.15 crore

PK: 303 crore

Dhurandhar: 290 crore

Most of these films made it to the elite list, thanks to the undeniable massive influence of the Chinese box office. Shah Rukh Khan's films, however, achieved their mammoth numbers without a China release, dominating traditional markets across the USA, Canada, UK, and Australia. SS Rajamouli also managed to transcend the language barrier, creating two global hits.

Also Read | Bahraini rapper Flipperachi announces India tour after Dhurandhar success

Dhurandhar's entry into this list is a watershed moment, proving that a film can achieve global blockbuster status even without access to all key markets.

Dhurandhar box office collection Day 40

Ranveer Singh-starrer's India Net collection stood at 810.50 crore on Tuesday, January 13, challenging the records of modern classics like Jawan and Uri.

The film, so far, has been defined by blistering speed—becoming the second-fastest Hindi film to cross the coveted 500 crore net mark—and incredible longevity, with its powerful sixth-week collections.

Bollywood NewsBollywood Films
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEntertainmentDhurandhar Box Office Day 40: Ranveer Singh's film enters elite list of top all-time Indian hits overseas alongside PK
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.